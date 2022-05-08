Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) On middle, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for one more. Despite a boundary, just 7 off the over.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and just outside off. Glenn strokes it to cover.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! Length ball, on the line of the stumps. Maxwell pre-meditates and pulls it through square leg for a boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Tyagi goes wide of the crease now. Maxwell swings again but misses.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Bangs a bouncer on middle and the ball shoots more off the deck. Nicholas Pooran does really well to get a glove on it and stop. Wided.
14.2 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off. Maxwell with a wild swing and a miss.
14.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off, it is hit to cover for a single.
DRINKS! Bangalore have lost Rajat Patidar but the youngster has set the platform for Glenn Maxwell and Bangalore to go big in this final phase of the innings. Faf du Plessis isalso well set and we all know how dangerous he can be at the death overs and with plenty of batting to follow, Bangalore are looking set for a big total. However, if Hyderabad manage to get wickets here, they can stem the run-flow and let's see how things pan out as Kartik Tyagi is back on.
13.6 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Malik serves a bumper, around middle. Maxwell makes room and tries to slash at it but misses. An appeal by Hyderabad but the umpire is unmoved. Kane Williamson asks if there was any sound and eventually takes the review but to no avail as UltraEdge shows nothing on it.
Review! Hyderabad have taken a review for a caught behind against Glenn Maxwell. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. So Glenn Maxwell will continue.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now a slower ball at 136 clicks, Malik's standards! Fuller and outside off. Glenn Maxwell drives it hard and past the cover fielder for a boundary.
13.4 overs (0 Run) Umran Malik gets to the 150 speed here. A widish yorker, outside off. Glenn fails to squeeze it out.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Angles a full ball, on middle. Maxwell tucks it off the inner half to mid-wicket.
13.2 overs (0 Run) This is on a length and outside off, good pace from Malik and Maxwell fails to get his bat on it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball down the leg side. Faf du Plessis whips it to deep square leg for a single.
Umran Malik is back on. He went for 20 runs in his first over.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Maxwell pushes it straight to covers.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Top shot from 'The Big Show'! Flatter and around off. Glenn Maxwell goes for the reverse hit and hits it well over point for a biggie.
12.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and on middle. Maxwell tucks it to square leg for a single.
Glenn Maxwell walks out at number 4.
12.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally Hyderabad get the crucial breakthrough. Rajat Patidar misses out on his fifty as well. Again an arm ball from Jagadeesha Suchith, sliding around middle and leg. Rajat Patidar tries to heave it but does not connect well and Rahul Tripathi at deep mid-wicket takes a sharp catch.
12.1 overs (0 Run) This one comes with an angle, fuller and sliding on leg. Patidar misses his slog-sweep and gets hit on the pads.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on off, Rajat pushes it through covers for one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Down the leg side this time. Wided.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Now takes one as this is pushed down to long off.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This will release the little pressure that was building. Shorter and outside off, Faf slaps it over covers for a boundary. Fifty for Faf du Plessis!
11.3 overs (0 Run) Make that three! Outside off, shorter, Faf is early in the pull, he is beaten.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Two dots in a row! That is a rarity! Length around off, this one jags back in sharply. Faf looks to flick but misses. It goes just over the middle pole.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Length and outside off, stays a touch low. Faf looks to cut but misses.
Kartik Tyagi is back on.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Darts it on leg, Rajat Patidar flicks it towards deep mid-wicket and gets a single.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller one and on off, Faf du Plessis flicks it towards mid wicket and rotates the strike.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on off, this is flicked towards square leg for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, darts it on leg, Patidar tries to sweep it but misses and the ball hits his pads. There is an appeal but it is going down leg.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on leg, this is played towards covers for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter one on middle, Patidar plays it towards long on and gets a single.
