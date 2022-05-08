Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On the pads, whipped straight to square leg.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on leg. Tripathi pulls it to deep square leg for one.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Aiden flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
2.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HUGE! Pitched up, around off. Markram steps down and lofts it over long off for a biggie.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Drops it short and around middle. Aiden Markram with a back foot punch through covers and Faf du Plessis gives a chase but not the dive. A boundary.
Will Glenn Maxwell continue? Yes, he will.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Just two runs off the over! Excellent start from Bangalore! Length ball, on middle, it is pushed to mid on.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Another quick single! Length and on off. Markram pushes it to mid on and hurls across for a quick single.
1.4 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers again. Three dots in a row.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and outside off. Markram works it to cover.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Aiden punches it to covers.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on middle, it is hit to square leg for a single.
Josh Hazlewood will start from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Tossed up, around off. Markram pushes it uppishly and straight to Maxwell. What an over by him! Bangalore starting brilliantly here.
Aiden Markram is the next man in.
0.5 over (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Both the openers walk back in the very first over! Bangalore with a dream run. Maxwell angles a length ball, around off, the ball holds a bit on the surface. Abhishek Sharma is still through his shot as he swings across but fails to connect his bat. The ball sneaks through and beats the off pole. Hyderabad openers have gone for Diamond and Golden respectively. Looks good to hear but not for cricketers.
0.4 over (0 Run) Flatter ball, outside off. Sharma drops it to point.
0.3 over (1 Run) Tossed up again. Tripathi pushes it wide of mid on for a single. Quick one.
0.2 over (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle, pushed to mid on.
Rahul Tripathi walks in at number 3.
0.1 over (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! Diamond duck for Kane Williamson! Shorter and outside off, turning away a bit! Sharma slaps it to cover and calls for a quick single. Shahbaz Ahmed with a bullet throw on the keeper's end and he scores a direct-hit. Meanwhile, Williamson is a bit slow as he rushes across. The replay shows Williamson's bat was on the line which belongs to the umpire. OUT it is. So, just like Bangalore, Hyderabad lose a wicket on the first delivery.
Is this a run out? Kane Williamson is the man in trouble here! The replays roll in and it shows that Kane Williamson's blade in just on the line and nothing behind the line when the ball hits the stumps. Kane Williamson has to walk back.
