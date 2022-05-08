Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Royal Challengers Bangalore from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi (In place of Sean Abbott), Jagadeesha Suchith (In place of Shreyas Gopal), Kartik Tyagi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik.
Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis (C), Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Rajat Patidar, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Wanindu Hasaranga, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says he was due to lose one, he was undecided but is happy to chase as they have done that well. Informs they have two changes, Fazalhaq Farooqi and Jagadeesha Suchith come in. Mentions they will look to stay positive and not overthink, they have done well in the tournament and they will look to do well here.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says it is good to win a toss against Kane Williamson who has been winning a lot of tosses. Informs it seems a dry wicket, they have the same team and want to put a score on the board. Mentions the last win was needed and he hopes they can get better with the bat. Adds they have a lot of options in the bowling department, Siraj is working hard and the performances will come. Ends by saying they are just trying to score a win and if an opportunity comes in the game, they will look to improve their NRR.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Bangalore. They have elected to BAT first.
Pitch report - Hayden is down for the pitch report. He says it's scorching down as it is so hot. Adds that the dimensions will play a key role as it is short on the square side. Tells that there is a lot of dryness in the middle, not rough and that will help the ball hold and spinners will come into play. Informs the pacers have to use cutters and slower balls more. Feels like a 175 wicket but he admits his prediction can be wrong. Tells that the captain winning the toss will opt to bat first.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, have lost three games in a row now and desperately need a win to get their campaign back on track. Their bowling which is usually their stronger suit has been leaking runs in the last couple of games and they would hope for a better show against a team who they bowled out for just 68, earlier this season. Can Hyderabad beat Bangalore for the second time this season? Or will Bangalore avenge their loss and notch up two important points? We shall find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Bangalore are coming into this game on the back of an important win against Chennai but it has been their inconsistency that has let them down this season. The top order has not exactly fired the way they would have hoped but there are some positive signs with Virat Kohli getting back in form. The bowling was top-class in the last game and Bangalore would hope to produce a similar performance here.
It's Super Sunday and it comes with a double dose of entertainment. Welcome everyone to the afternoon game between Hyderabad and Bangalore. It is game number 54 and the race for the playoffs is heating up quite nicely. A win or a loss here can go a long way in affecting the overall chances of a playoff berth, so expect both teams to give their all in this crucial encounter.
... MATCH DAY …
