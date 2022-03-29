Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) It is a carrom ball, on off. Samad pushes it to mid off for a quick single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on off. Markram pushes it to long off for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, Markram pushes it to cover.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A quick single, could've been a risky one! On off, Samad pushes it to cover for a quick single. The fielder throws it to the keeper who clips the bails off and questions the square leg umpire. The umpire takes it upstairs to confirm. The replays show the batters was inside the crease.
9.1 overs (0 Run) On off, blocked back to the bowler on the front foot.
8.6 overs (1 Run) A single now as this is worked to long on.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the pads. Aiden Markram clips it to mid-wicket for a quick single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Aiden Markram flicks it to short fine leg.
8.3 overs (1 Run) On the pads, Abdul Samad tucks it to mid-wicket for a single.
Strategic Time-Out! Well, with 182 required to win off just 70 balls and 4 wickets back in the hut, Hyderabad will need a miracle of gigantic proportions to win the match. The pitch always had something in it for the pacers and Trent Boult and especially Prasidh Krishna have been able to take full advantage of it. They have rocked the Hyderabad top order and Yuzvendra Chahal too has picked up a wicket. Kane Williamson and his fellow batters have failed miserably so far and with the pressure on getting higher, they might just fall like nine pins here. Also, Abdul Samad walks in to bat next.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Who said this pitch does not support the spinners? Yuzvendra Chahal surely has a magical arm. It is looped up, around off. Abhishek Sharma comes down the track and lofts it towards long on. He does not middle it and does not get the desired distance on it. Shimron Hetmyer settles under the ball and takes the simplest of catches to put Hyderabad in a spot of bother.
8.1 overs (1 Run) On the stumps. Aiden Markram pushes it to cover for a single.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Abhishek Sharma needs more of this! It is a full toss, outside off. Abhishek Sharma slaps it down the ground towards long off. Riyan Parag coves a lot of ground to his left but fails to stop it cleanly, as it rolls into the ropes.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On off, Markram hits it to long off for a single.
7.4 overs (0 Run) Short on the fifth stump. Aiden Markram cuts it to cover on the back foot.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram defends it to the right of the bowler.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on the stumps. Abhishek Sharma eases it to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads. Aiden Markram tucks it to mid-wicket with soft hands for a single.
Ravichandran Ashwin to have a bowl now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle and off. Aiden Markram works it into cover off the leading edge. They take one.
6.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A much-needed boundary for Hyderabad. A short ball, outside off. Aiden Markram pulls it through the gap at mid-wicket for a boundary.
6.4 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off. Aiden Markram drives it to mid off.
6.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! That is some take by Samson behind the sticks! A length ball, sliding down leg. It flies off the deck. Aiden Markram misses his flick. Sanju Samson dives to his left and pouches the ball brilliantly. Wide called.
6.3 overs (0 Run) An outswinging delivery, full and outside off. Aiden Markram leans in and drives it to cover. Unable to find the gap though.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off, shaping away. Aiden Markram shuffles across and blocks it out watchfully.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the pads. Sharma flicks it to mid-wicket and gets across for a quick single.
First change in the bowling as Nathan Coulter-Nile comes on to bowl.
5.6 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Prasidh Krishna has given only 2 runs in 3 overs with 2 wickets to his name. A dream debut for him with Rajasthan. It is on a length, outside off. Aiden Markram looks to defend it out but gets beaten on the outside edge. Hyderabad are 14/3 at the end of Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Length ball, on the stumps. Abhishek Sharma guides it towards backward point for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Huge swing and a miss! The amount of bounce that Prasidh Krishna is able to extract is unreal. Good length, angled across the batter. It flies off the deck. Abhishek Sharma tries to hook it away on the back foot but misses it completely.
5.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle and leg, climbing up off the deck. Abhishek Sharma blocks it back to the bowler.
5.2 overs (0 Run) A short ball, angled across the left hander. Abhishek Sharma leaves it alone for the keeper.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled down the leg side. Abhishek Sharma tries to flick it away. It goes to the keeper off the thigh pad.
