Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) Third dot in a row to finish the over! Banged in short again, over middle. Padikkal ducks under it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) This is a good bouncer! Romario Shepherd angles in the short delivery towards the bowler's head and Devdutt Padikkal does really well to get his head out of the way.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angled into off stump from 'round the wicket. Padikkal defends it off the front foot.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle. This is pushed down to long on for one.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smart batting from Samson, just using the pace of the bowler. Short of a length, down leg side. Samson picks it up and dispatches it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
9.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Huge appeal from the keeper. Length ball, angling down leg. Sanju Samson seems to have missed the flick but there was a noise. The replay though shows that the ball missed everything and the decision of wide is a good one.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, Padikkal works it through mid-wicket for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length, angling across the left-hander. This is steered past point for a single. A brilliant comeback by Umran Malik after going for 21 runs in his first over.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery! A bouncer, again above 140 clicks and around off. Padikkal ducks under it.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, driven straight towards covers.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter in length, around the hips. Samson pulls it down to fine leg for one more.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal hangs back and plays it through cover-point for a single.
Devdutt Padikkal is the new batter in. How will he fare on his debut for Rajasthan?
8.1 overs (0 Run) What an excellent review from Hyderabad! Umran Malik delivers it on a nagging length, around off, at 148 clicks and the ball skids through. Jos Buttler instead of getting on the front foot, gets pushed back. Buttler's feet don't move and he ends up pushing at it but gets beaten past the outside edge. There is an appeal but it is turned down. Kane Williamson goes for the review straightaway. The third umpire checks the UltraEdge and there is a spike as the ball passes the bat. The decision is overturned and Buttler has to go. Great comeback from Malik.
Umran Malik (1-0-21-0) is back into the attack now.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Wow! The skipper is showing no mercy out there. Abhishek Sharma bowls it short again, Samson just hangs back and lifts it all the way over the long off fence for a biggie. 15 off the over.
7.5 overs (0 Run) On off, kept out onto the off side.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Easy two! Fired into the pads, pushed away into the gap around mid-wicket and the batters race back for the second.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This time the fielder won't be able to cut it off. Short again, on leg stump. Samson rocks back and pulls it between deep mid-wicket and long on for a boundary.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Good work in the deep. Short delivery, around off. Sanju Samson goes deep in his crease and flat-bats it over the cover region. Washington Sundar runs around from the point fence and manages to keep it in. Two taken.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, on off. Buttler stays in his crease and just punches it towards long off for a single.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Excellent finish to a wonderful over from Romario Shepherd! A spicy bouncer, around the fifth stump line and zipping through. Sanju Samson sways his head away from the line of the ball. Just 2 runs and a wicket off it.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Shepherd hits the length hard and bowls it on middle. Samson hops and dabs it down towards short mid-wicket.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on off. Samson defends it out.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Slower again, a bit fuller and outside off. Buttler strokes it through covers for a single.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on the body. Samson half-pulls it through square leg for a run.
Strategic Time-Out! This partnership had started to hurt Hyderabad but Romario Shepherd comes to the rescue of his side and breaks the opening stand. Hyderabad bowlers have bowled really well barring the excessive no balls. They need to work on it and keep things tight going forward. Certainly Kane Williamson would let his bowlers know about the same. Rajasthan, on the flip side, have a good platform set thanks to their openers. They will hope their exciting batting line-up can come out and work their magic. Sanju Samson comes in at number 3 for Rajasthan.
6.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally, some respite for Hyderabad as Romario Shepherd breaks the partnership. Shepherd bangs it in short but he bowls it slower. Yashasvi Jaiswal's eyes lit up and he goes for the pull shot. Jaiswal never looked to keep it down but ends up being too early in the shot. The ball flies off the top edge towards the square leg fence where Aiden Markram takes a simple catch. Could this wicket slow down the scoring?
5.6 overs (0 Run) A touch fuller, curving back into the pads. Jos Buttler gets cramped for room and fails to work it leg side. At the end of the Powerplay, Rajasthan are 58/0!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Good change of pace from Natarajan. Good-length, on off and shaping back in. Buttler looks to flick it leg side and misses. He gets hit high on the pads.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off, just shaping in a bit. Buttler mistimes his drive towards short cover.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, well over 140 clicks and close to the off stump. Jaiswal steers it down to third man for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! This is banged in short and outside off. The ball seems to be over head height and a wide is called.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller delivery, angled into middle. Jaiswal blocks it out.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! This is carnage from the Rajasthan openers. T Natarajan is greeted with a boundary as well. A length ball, outside off. Yashasvi Jaiswal steps out, makes a bit of room leg side and slaps it over point for a boundary.
