Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
What an emphatic way to get the campaign underway from Rajasthan! They have demolished Hyderabad tonight and maybe have sent a message to all the other teams that they have the muscle with the bat as well as with the ball and they can defeat any team on a given day. Hyderabad on the other hand have gone down fighting, but the fight came a bit too late from their end.
19.6 overs (1 Run) Aiden Markram cannot end the innings with a boundary. It is flatter, outside off. Aiden Markram slashes it over covers for a single. Rajasthan win the game by 61 runs.
19.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! It is tossed up, full and on off. Aiden Markram clears his front leg and tonks it over the long on fence for a biggie.
19.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Flicked away! FIFTY for Aiden Markram. This should give him a lot of confidence. Fuller, on leg. Aiden Markram flicks it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg. Bhuvneshwar Kumar works it to long on for a single.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on leg. Aiden Markram pulls it over mid-wicket for one.
19.1 overs (1 Run) It is short, on off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar heaves it towards long on. The fielder there catches it but as it is a Free Hit, the batters take a single.
Nathan Coulter-Nile is off! NCN bowls a no ball and seems to have hurt himself on the follow-through. He seems a bit devastated and given the game situation, rightly decides to get it checked and off the field he goes. Riyan Parag to complete the final over.
19.1 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! A full toss, wide outside off. Bhuvneshwar Kumar looks to chase it but misses. The umpire signals a no ball, as the ball is over the waist. Nathan Coulter-Nile is down touching his calf. Free Hit to follow!
18.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, on off. Kumar pushes it to off side for a single. He gets off the mark.
18.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! A brilliant cameo of Washington Sundar comes to an end here. But he certainly showed what he is capable of. Hyderabad should focus on taking the positives out of this game and this knock is one of them. Full length, on middle and leg. Washington Sundar lofts it towards long on off the toe end. Shimron Hetmyer makes no mistake in the deep. Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new batter in.
18.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower bouncer, on off. Washington Sundar sways from the line. Wide called though.
18.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Washington Sundar moves to 40 off just 13 deliveries. Full length, on the fourth stump. Washington Sundar opens the face of the blade and smokes it over the long off fence for a maximum.
18.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full, wide outside off. Washington Sundar leaves it alone. Wide called.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thumped! Full and straight from Boult. Washington Sundar goes deep in his crease and drills it right back over the bowler's head for a boundary.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, around the hips. Markram waits for it and pulls it behind square on the leg side for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, this is dug out towards mid off for a single.
17.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another good over from Hyderabad's prespective, but a little too late. Full length, outside off. Aiden Markram throws his blade at it. The ball takes the outside edge and flies towards the third man fence. Boundary.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Aiden Markram freeing his arms now. It is full and wide outside off. Aiden Markram throws his blade at it and slices it over extra cover for a maximum.
17.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller, outside off. Washington Sundar guides it to third man for a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Aiden Markram works it to deep point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, wide outside off. Washington Sundar slices it to third man for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On off, Aiden Markram drives it through covers for a single.
Prasidh Krishna (3-1-2-2) to finish off his spell here.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely played but gets lucky as Yuzvendra Chahal misjudges the ball in the deep. 24 runs come off the over. It is full, on the pads. Washington Sundar flicks it aerially towards deep square leg. Yuzvendra Chahal ends up being ahead of the ball and he tries to leap but the ball evades him. One bounce over the ropes. Earlier in the game, Nathan Coulter-Nile over ran a catch of Yuzvendra Chahal's bowling.
16.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Washington Sundar only dealing in boundaries. He is putting a dent in this Rajasthan bowling attack. Full length, angled down leg. Washington Sundar flicks it to fine leg for a boundary.
16.4 overs (2 Runs) Full length, on middle and leg. Washington Sundar drills it down the ground to long on. Shimron Hetmyer coves a lot of ground to his right and saves a certain boundary. The batters take two.
16.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Washington Sundar is on a roll. Length ball, outside off. Washington Sundar punches it down the ground. It beats the effort of the fielder at mid off and races away to the fence.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Washington Sundar stands tall and delivers this time. Back of a length, outside off. Washington Sundar slaps it through mid off for a boundary.
16.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! All the way! Nathan Coulter-Nile errs in line this time. It is a length ball, sliding down the leg side. Washington Sundar stays back and flicks it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
Nathan Coulter-Nile (2-0-23-0) is back on.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on middle and leg. Washington Sundar works it to mid on for a single. Yuzvendra Chahal ends his spell with three wickets to his name. He couldn't have asked for a better start with a new side.
15.5 overs (2 Runs) Touch short, on off. Washington Sundar pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a brace. It could've been curtains for Aiden Markram, if Yuzvendra Chahal would've knocked the stumps off at the non-striker's end.
Strategic Time-Out! Rajasthan have the game in bag and it has been a completely dominant bowling performance from them. After the brilliant start by their pacers, Ravichandran Ashwin has held up one end well and this has allowed Yuzvendra Chahal to be attacking with the ball and he has picked up 3 wickets. The only decent partnership for Hyderabad, between Romario Shepherd and Aiden Markram has now been broken and it is now only a question of by how many runs they lose tonight. Markram though will be looking to get to his fifty. Washington Sundar comes in to bat next.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Yuzvendra Chahal, you beauty! He gets his 250th wicket in T20 career. This is full and on the leg stump. Romario Shepherd gets low and tries to sweep it away but misses. The ball goes through to shatter the stumps. Yuzvendra Chahal punches the air in delight. He picks up his third wicket of the game.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Floated, wide outside off. Romario Shepherd tries go downtown but only connects with thin air.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller, on leg. Aiden Markram flicks it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Quicker through the air, on middle and leg. Aiden Markram flicks it into his pads. It dies on the leg side.
