Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
14.5 overs (2 Runs) Good fielding from Prasidh Krishna. On middle, Romario Shepherd shuffles across to flick it off his pads but Krishna dives to his right at short fine leg and makes a half stop. They scamper back for two.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, around off and Markram punches it through covers for one more.
14.3 overs (1 Run) A bit wide of off stump and this is cut away to sweeper cover for single.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Here comes the carrom ball. Around off and going straight through. Shepherd looks to cut but misses.
14.1 overs (1 Run) On middle, worked 'round the corner for a single.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Back-to-back sixes but maybe it's just consolation for Hyderabad. Around the hips and flat-batted over the square leg fence by Shepherd for a maximum.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! First maximum of the innings! Short ball, on the body and Romario Shepherd has pulled it powerfully over the square leg fence for a biggie.
13.4 overs (2 Runs) In the air...but safe! A touch fuller from NCN and around off. Romario Shepherd goes after it and mistimes the lofted cover drive beyond extra cover. The ball lands in no man's land and they get a couple of runs.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length, around off and pushed through covers for one.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Nathan Coulter-Nile hits the length hard and bowls it over middle. Shepherd looks to tuck it 'round the corner but misses. The ball goes off his thigh pads and towards square leg. They get a leg bye.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on off. This is punched towards covers for a run.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Length, outside off. Aiden Markram punches it to cover. Shimron Hetmyer fumbles and the batters take a single.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) On middle, driven down towards wide long on for a brace.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Up and over! This is dragged down, outside off. Aiden Markram goes over extra cover and picks up a boundary.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Short and around off, slapped away to deep cover for one.
12.2 overs (2 Runs) Short delivery, on middle. Romario Shepherd plays it off the back foot towards wide long on and picks up a couple of runs.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Nathan Coulter-Nile has made a mess of it and Aiden Markram survives! Shorter ball, on off. Markram rocks back and mistimes the loft towards long off. Coulter-Nile comes racing in and puts in the slide before even reaching the ball. The ball falls behind him and the batters get one.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, close to the off stump. Markram works it through extra cover for a run.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle again, Romario Shepherd goes for the sweep but gets it off the gloves towards short fine leg. The batters get a quick single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On middle, pushed away towards wide mid on.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) Ashwin gives it a bit more air and bowls it around off. Shepherd gets an outside edge past short third man for a couple of runs.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, darted into middle. Romario Shepherd manages to keep it out.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around off. Markram moves leg side and cuts it through covers for just another single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Sliding into middle and leg, nudged away towards mid-wicket.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and quicker, on off. Aiden Markram makes room and slaps it to deep cover for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) This is pushed through on middle. Markram defends it out off the front foot.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Around middle, swept away in front of square on the leg side for a single.
Romario Shepherd is the new man in.
10.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Yuzvendra Chahal and Rajasthan running riot here! At this point, Abdul Samad just has to go for it but he holes out. This is tossed up, on a length and around leg stump. Samad skips down the track and launches it high in the air towards the cow corner fence. Riyan Parag runs around from deep mid-wicket and takes a good running catch. Chahal gets his second wicket and Hyderabad reeling at the moment.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, sliding into middle and leg. Markram makes room and cuts it hard towards sweeper cover for one.
