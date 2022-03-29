Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! What a beautiful delivery! Umran Malik has the last laugh here. Devdutt Padikkal's valiant knock comes to an end. It is a length ball, outside off. This one skids though. Devdutt Padikkal is caught inside his crease. He ends up playing all around the ball, as it goes through to crash into his stumps. Umran Malik ends his spell of 4 over with two wickets to his name.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal punches it to cover. Kane Williamson is there to protect it.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Full length, outside off. Sanju Samson slashes it to sweeper cover for a single.
14.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson gets into his 40s now with this boundary. It is a race to 50. Who will get there first? Full length, down leg. Sanju Samson stays back and clips it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Full length, on middle and leg. Devdutt Padikkal offer full face now and lofts it towards long on for a single.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal is into his 40s! This is turning out to be a pacey innings. A short ball, around off. Devdutt Padikkal pulls it through mid-wicket for four.
Umran Malik to bowl out here.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Full length, on off. Devdutt Padikkal drives it to long off for a single.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Devdutt Padikkal leans back and leaves it alone.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Devdutt Padikkal only dealing in boundaries at the moment. Full length, angled down leg. Devdutt Padikkal glances it down to fine leg for a boundary.
13.3 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, on the pads. Devdutt Padikkal flicks it to deep square leg for a brace.
13.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Devdutt Padikkal shining on his debut! A picturesque shot, this! It is full, on off. Devdutt Padikkal gets under it and smokes it over the long off fence with good extension of the arms.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The stand moves to 50 now! This is brilliant. It is short, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal stands tall and pulls it to long on for a boundary.
12.6 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! A length ball, angled in, at 133 clicks. Kills down a pace a bit this time. Devdutt Padikkal tries to flick it away but misses. The ball hits him on his thigh pads and goes to the left of the keeper. Nicholas Pooran races that side and makes a brilliant stop. The batters take a leg bye.
12.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bangs in a short delivery, on leg. Devdutt Padikkal ducks under it. The umpire signals a wide.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely delivery! On a length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal tries to flirt away from his body but gets beaten by pace this time.
12.4 overs (1 Run) LEG BYE! Fuller, sliding down leg. Sanju Samson fails to flick it away. They cross for a leg bye, as the ball rolls away to fine leg.
12.4 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Short ball, wide outside off. Sanju Samson slashes but misses. Wide called.
12.3 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on the stumps. Devdutt Padikkal makes room and slashes it to deep point. A single now.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal tries to hammer it down the ground but fails to get any bat on it.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Fuller, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal throws his blade at it. The ball goes to deep point off the outside edge. The batters take two comfortably.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Good length, on middle and leg. Devdutt Padikkal flicks it to mid-wicket for a quick single. He retains the strike.
11.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cruched! Full length, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal drills it down the ground and bags a boundary at long off.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Another single now! A length ball, on the stumps. Sanju Samson stays back, opens the face of the bat late and gets a single to third man.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, sliding down the leg side. Devdutt Padikkal tucks it to deep square leg for a singe.
11.2 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer now. Devdutt Padikkal ducks under it.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Devdutt Padikkal joins the party now. It is a short ball, outside off. Devdutt Padikkal stays back and smokes it over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie. No matter when he bats, Devdutt Padikkal never fails to rise to the occasion.
10.6 overs (0 Run) It is short again, wide of off. Sanju Samson hangs back and cuts it to point. He is unable to get it through the gap. Some respite for Sundar, as he ends his over with a dot.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Floated, full and on the pads. Sanju Samson clips it through mid-wicket for a brace. Washington Sundar hasn't been accurate this evening. He usually bowls at the stumps. Sundar needs to work on his line here.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson only dealing in boundaries at the moment! It is touch short, outside off. Sanju Samson reverse-hits it to third man. One bounce and over the ropes.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, Devdutt Padikkal flicks it to short fine leg for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, full, outside off. Sanju Samson guides it to third man for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is huge! Sanju Samson is taking the charge here. It is short, just outside off. Sanju Samson hangs back and dispatches it over the long off fence. Washington Sundar continues to leak runs.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 154/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.