Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Wide!
4.3 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.2 overs (0 Run) There's swing in the air and Nicholas Pooran looks to swing across the line. Full, around off and shaping away. Pooran goes for the big hoick leg side but gets comprehensively beaten
4.1 overs (1 Run) Drifted onto the pads, tucked away towards square leg for a quick single.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A wicket-maiden from Prasidh Krishna! How often do we see that in a T20 match? Fuller in length, around middle. Pooran looks to work it leg side but only pushes it towards the bowler.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length again, going across off stump. Nicholas Pooran leaves it alone.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Not sure how one will play at that delivery! Scrambled seam this time fro Krishna, angled across off. Pooran looks to drive but has to pull out as the ball straightens and gets beaten past the outside edge.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On middle this time, Pooran blocks it out.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Excellent again from Prasidh Krishna! On a good length, around off and zipping off the surface. Pooran doesn't play at it.
Nicholas Pooran comes in at number 4.
3.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A jaffa from Prasidh Krishna and he is getting the ball to talk! Krishna hits the length hard, at around 137 clicks and bowls it on the fifth stump line. Rahul Tripathi hangs back and looks to cut but the ball just shoots up off the surface, taking the batter by surprise and Tripathi can do nothing. The ball takes the outside edge and Sanju Samson takes a sharp catch behind the sticks. Rajasthan off to a perfect start with the ball and another big fish departs.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Around the top of off and just nipping back in sharply. Abhishek Sharma almost gets cut in half.
2.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Trent Boult errs in length and Hyderabad get a much-needed boundary. Full and down leg, Sharma misses the flick. The ball goes off the pads and runs away fine, past the keeper and into the fine leg fence.
2.4 overs (0 Run) The dot balls keep piling up! Good-length, outside off and swinging further away. Abhishek Sharma has a slash at it but doesn't connect.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Boult goes a bit fuller and angles it into middle. Sharma blocks it out.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, nudged towards point. Hyderabad need to get going here because the run rate is shooting up every ball.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and lots of it! Full and wide, Sharma looks to cover drive but the ball spaes away a long way.
1.6 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, on middle and leg. Rahul Tripathi dances down the track but leaves it alone in the end. A wicket-taking over by Prasidh Krishna comes to end. A delightful start with the ball for him. His first time in Rajasthan colors.
1.5 overs (0 Run) On a good length, around off. Tripathi looks to push at it but misses.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Kane Williamson doesn't seem happy with it and reckons the ball has bounced in front of the field but he has to depart. Brilliant catch though from Devdutt Padikkal at first slip. A length ball, around the top of off. Williamson gets pushed onto the back foot as he looks to push it out. He plays at it with hard hands and gets the outside edge. Sanju Samson springs to his right and gets it off the gloves. Padikkal is alive to the situation and dives in front to take the catch. The decision is sent upstairs and the soft signal is out. It is a tough one but the third umpire has no conclusive evidence that the ball has bounced before getting pouched. Prasidh Krishna has the big fish. Rahul Tripathi is the new man in.
Is that a clean catch? The umpires converge and take it upstairs to confirm. After several replays the third umpire is satisfied that Devdutt Padikkal had his fingers underneath the ball, so Kane Williamson does have to walk off.
1.3 overs (1 Run) On a good length, around off and there's a bit of an extra bouncer. Sharma guides it nicely towards third man for a single and gets off the mark as well.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Short and wide, there to be hit but just out of reach. Krishna bowls it a bit shorter and the ball moves away from the batter. Sharma looks to slap it away but misses.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, around off. Abhishek Sharma stands tall and drives it firmly towards short cover.
It is Prasidh Krishna to share the new ball from the other end.
0.6 over (0 Run) Another dot to end the first over and just 2 runs come off it. A bit fuller and wide, Williamson looks to drive away from the body but misses.
0.5 over (0 Run) Fuller in length, around off. This is blocked off the front foot.
0.4 over (0 Run) Boult with another perfect delivery, bowled into the channel around off and on a nagging length. Williamson plays inside the line of the ball again.
0.3 over (2 Runs) Another in-swinger, this time on the pads. Kane Williamson gets off the mark with a tuck towards deep square as he picks up a couple of runs.
0.2 over (0 Run) Beaten! Boult pitches it up a bit, on off and this one holds its line. Williamson plays inside the line of the ball and gets beaten past the outside edge. Lovely start from Trent Boult.
0.1 over (0 Run) Boult starts off with a lovely in-dipper! Length, on off and shaping back in beautifully, Kane Williamson gets cut it half as he tries to block and misses. The ball hits him high on the back leg and Boult appeals. The appeal is quickly turned down, maybe just too high.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 4.5 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad, chasing a target of 211, are 9/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.