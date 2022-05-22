Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Serves it outside off and Liam works it to deep cover for a single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) A loopy ball, outside off. Dhawan punches off the back foot to point. A single.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg side. Dhawan misses his sweep.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter and outside off. it is slapped to deep cover for a single.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Darting on the pads. Dhawan works it towards the leg side for an easy single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Dhawan hits it to mid-wicket.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air ad around off. Dhawan comes down the track and looks to defend but misses.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Livingstone is enjoying the speed! He was ready for the battle! This is full and around off. Livingstone hangs back and heaves it all the way over mid-wicket for a consecutive maximum.
8.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Fire meeting fire! On a length and outside off, at 153.5 kph. Livingstone dispatches it over extra cover for a biggie.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Livingstone swings wildly but misses.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Dhawan dabs it to third man for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Excellent effort from Washington Sundar! A pacy short ball, around off. Livingstone pulls it but is way too early. He hits it to long on where Washington Sundar runs forward and dives to his left and almost takes it but spills it down. A single. Terrific effort from Sundar.
8.1 overs (1 Run) This is at 149.4 kph, full and around off. Dhawan carves it to deep point for a single.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Just Liam Livingstone introducing himself! Shorter again, around off. Liam Livingstone rocks back and pulls it high and over deep square leg for a biggie. 81 runs needed in 72 balls.
Liam Livingstone walks out at number 5.
7.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! The skipper goes now and Punjab are in a sort of trouble. Shorter and around off, it spins back into Agarwal who hangs on his back foot to play the pull shot but it goes off the higher part of the bal and straight in the hands of Jagadeesha Suchith at deep mid-wicket. Mayank Agarwal was struggling since taking that blow.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is hit behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and on leg. Mayank whacks it to square leg for a single. Holds his ribs again as he runs across.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Agarwal plays it back to the bowler.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Dhawan drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, angling on the pads. Dhawan tucks it around the corner on the leg side for a single. A superb start by Malik. Mayank Agarwal meanwhile, is still struggling.
6.5 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, at 148 clicks. Dhawan looks to drive away from the body but gets an inside edge and it rolls back to the keeper.
Mayank Agarwal is in some pain here! He has been hit around ribs and physio comes out now to give him some treatment! Finally, Mayank Agarwal looks fine to resume as he is up on his feet and let's see how he goes about his business now.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Ohh...that is nasty! Short of a length and angling on the ribs. Agarwal hops and looks to flick it away but misses. As soon as he gets hit on the ribs, he looked uncomfortable. He completes a single but calls the physio as he is in some pain.
This spell of Umran Malik can well turn out to be a deciding factor of this game!
DRINKS! Punjab have scored quickly so far but these two wickets will hurt them. Both Jonny Bairstow and Shahrukh Khan who was promoted up the order played some shots but what Punjab need is to consolidate this start now. Mayank Agarwal has come out to partner Shikhar Dhawan and these two are just the kind of players Punjab need to chase this total down. Hyderabad, on the other hand, would like to continue chipping in with wickets and put more pressure on Punjab.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Umran Malik strikes in his first over. A length ball, outside off. Khan tries to swing across but his bat turns and the ball goes off the cue end and towards mid on. Washington Sundar tracks back a bit and takes a good catch. Shahrukh Khan was promoted up the order but doesn't make the most of it.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Drags his length back, outside off. Khan frees his arms but fails to connect.
6.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shahrukh Khan was all set to face the speedster! Fuller and around off at 151 kph. Khan shuffles across and drives it past mid on for a boundary.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Dhawan gets low and punches it to cover. Dot to end the over but Punjab will be delighted with the Powerplay as they are 62/1 at the end of the sixth over.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is a much better shot! This is much fuller, straighter and on middle. Dhawan gets to the pitch of the ball and swings across over long on for a maximum.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! THUMPED! Tossed up, full and around middle. Dhawan uses his feet and tonks it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Khan whips it uppishly and to deep mid-wicket for a single. 50 up as well.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Full and slanting around off. Dhawan looks to slog-sweep but mistimes it to deep square leg. A single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, tucked to square leg for a quick single.
