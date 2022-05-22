Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Pushes it quicker and fuller on off. Aiden Markram drives it crisply to long off for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Abhishek Sharma works it to deep square leg for a single.
9.3 overs (0 Run) Around off and quicker. Abhishek Sharma cuts it to backward point.
9.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Abhishek Sharma with another very good shot! Short ball on off. Abhishek Sharma rocks back and pulls it all the way over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Tossed up on off. Aiden Markram drives it to long off for a single.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Slower in the air and outside off. Abhishek Sharma cuts it to point.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Aiden Markram drives it towards the off side for a single.
8.4 overs (0 Run) An arm ball on middle. Aiden Markram goes back and mistimes his cut towards the off side.
Aiden Markram walks out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Ohh...unlucky for Rahul Tripathi but he has to walk back and Brar gets the breakthrough! A fuller delivery and around leg. Nothing ball really and Rahul Tripathi sweeps it but straight to short fine leg. Shikhar Dhawan there takes the catch and Rahul Tripathi walks back disappointed.
8.2 overs (0 Run) A flatter one, around off. Rahul Tripathi cuts it to point.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) This is full on off. Rahul Tripathi makes a bit of room and goes inside-out towards deep extra cover for a couple.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller one on off. Rahul Tripathi drives it to long off for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, around off. Abhishek Sharma pushes it to covers for a single.
7.4 overs (2 Runs) Nicely played! Dragged down around off. Abhishek Sharma goes back and cuts it in front of square for a couple as the fielder in the deep runs to his right and cuts it off.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Darted on middle. Rahul Tripathi lunges forward and works it to square leg for a single.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Abhishek Sharma drives it off the inside half of his blade to long on for a single.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side on off. Rahul Tripathi pulls it to wide long on for a single.
Drinks! After a slow start, Hyderabad have pressed the gas button and looks in a good position now. Abhishek Sharma is looking in good mood as well and will look to change his gears now. Punjab started brightly and will need to control the middle phase now.
6.6 overs (0 Run) Good delivery to end the over! Brar pushes it quicker and around off. Abhishek Sharma goes back to cut it but it is not that short and bit close to off. The ball beats the outside edge of his blade.
6.5 overs (1 Run) An arm ball on middle. Rahul Tripathi works it to long on for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on middle. Abhishek Sharma works it to deep square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker and flatter on off. Abhishek Sharma blocks it out.
6.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Abhishek Sharma is looking in fine touch today! Picks this shorter-length delivery quickly and deposits it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Brar starts with a flatter one on middle. Rahul Tripathi goes back and pushes it to long on for a single.
Harpreet Brar is into the attack.
5.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and expensive start from Nathan Ellis! Ellis bangs it short on off. Abhishek Sharma pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket region for a boundary. Hyderabad are 43/1 after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi cuts it to deep point for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Supreme timing from Rahul Tripathi this time! It is full and drifting on the pads. Rahul Tripathi just flicks it off his pads and all the way over the backward square leg fence.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Rahul Tripathi works it towards the leg side.
5.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi dances down the track and looks to slash it away but misses.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Ohh...almost a wicket off the first ball for Nathan Ellis! Lands on a length, on off. Rahul Tripathi drives it on the up and hits it straight to Ellis. He puts his right hand up to take the catch but the ball does not stick. Tries on the second-attempt but fumbles again.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 76/2. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.