Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is the new man in.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Two in two for Nathan Ellis now and he is on a hat-trick!
Jagadeesha Suchith walks out
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Nathan Ellis gets the wicket but a very handy innings from Sundar this. Back of a length, around off. Sundar makes room and looks to hit it over short third man. However, it is an off-pace delivery and Sundar fails to get any timing or power in his shot. It goes straight to Shikhar Dhawan at short third man, he takes a fine catch.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A full ball on middle. Romario Shepherd heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
19.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Romario Shepherd starts the over with a maximum and this has been a great comeback by Hyderabad in these death overs! A low full toss on off. Romario Shepherd goes for a baseball swing and hits it all over long on for a maximum.
Nathan Ellis to bowl the final over.
18.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over and 12 from it! A low full toss again, around off. Sundar goes inside-out and creams it through the extra-cover region for a boundary. 50 runs partnership comes up as well.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Just short of Shahrukh Khan at mid off! A low full toss on off. Romario Shepherd hits it hard and the ball falls just short of him. In the end, Khan does well to stop it. A single taken.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Romario Shepherd shows his power there! A very full ball on middle. Romario Shepherd stays deep in his crease again and drills it straight down the ground for a boundary.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A low full toss on off. Sundar hits it hard towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Almost a yorker around leg. Romario Shepherd goes deep in his crease and heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Sundar makes room and hits it to long off for a single.
Arshdeep Singh to bowl the penultimate over.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Single to end the over and 19 from it. A full delivery on middle. Sundar works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
17.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Sundar blocks it.
17.5 overs (5 Runs) FIVE WIDES! This is turning out to be another big over for Hyderabad! Lands on a length and around leg. Sundar looks to clip it but misses. Jitesh Sharma dives to his right but fails to stop it and the ball races away towards the fence.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another clever shot from Sundar! It is full on middle. Sundar gets across and scoops it over short fine leg for a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Slower short ball, around off. Romario Shepherd is early on the pull shot. He misses and the ball goes off the bounce to the keeper. The keeper fails to collect it cleanly and a bye is taken.
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Sundar defends it towards the off side for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and down the leg side. Sundar looks to clip it but misses.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Stand and deliver! What a shot! Back of a length and outside off. Sundar goes deep in his crease and just lifts it off the back foot over the deep extra cover for a maximum.
16.6 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Romario Shepherd works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
16.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Romario Shepherd deposits this over the fence and just the over Hyderabad needed! It is a slower ball and fuller on middle. Romario Shepherd gets low and slog-sweeps it to over deep square leg for a maximum.
16.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Second boundary of the over! Ellis bangs it short on middle. Romario Shepherd pulls and doesn't time it properly. However, it goes in the gap towards deep mid-wicket and has enough wheels to reach the fence.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Sundar looks to clip it but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads and a leg bye is taken towards the leg side.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hyderabad need more of those! Short and wide outside off. Sundar cuts it through covers and beats the diving fielder in the ring as the ball races away towards the fence.
16.1 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Sundar looks to cut but misses.
Drinks! It's been Punjab since the last break. They have not let Hyderabad get away and have taken wickets at regular intervals. Punjab will hope to end the innings on a high while Hyderabad will hope that Romario Shepherd puts up a show and help reach a respectable total.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker on middle and leg. Sundar just manages to get his bat down in time and a single is taken towards the leg side. Brilliant over, just 3 from it!
15.5 overs (1 Run) Now goes full on off. Romario Shepherd drives it towards straight and right of mid off. Mayank Agarwal does well there as he runs to his right and drives to keep it to just a single.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Beautifully bowled! Bangs it short and outside off. However, the key it that he took the pace off and Romario Shepherd is outfoxed as he plays the pull shot early and misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Singh comes 'round the wicket and serves it very full on middle. Romario Shepherd defends it towards the leg side.
15.2 overs (1 Run) It is full again but slower and on middle. Sundar works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.1 overs (0 Run) SIngh goes full on off. Sundar drives it firmly but ends up hitting stumps at the bowler's end.
