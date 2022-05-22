Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! ALL THE WAY! A full ball, outside off. Livingstone shows his power again as he muscles it over long off for a biggie. 2 runs needed now.
14.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary!
14.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Liam Livingstone with a biggie and quite fittingly hits the 1000th six of this season! Short and wide outside off. Liam Livingstone hammers it over long off for a biggie.
14.3 overs (2 Runs) A length delivery, outside off. Liam Livingstone dances down the track and hits it aerially towards deep extra-cover for a couple.
14.2 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Liam Livingstone looks to push at it but misses.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ohh...another chance but the fielder at short third man makes a mess of it and the ball races away towards the boundary! It is full and outside off. Liam Livingstone swings across the line. The ball goes in the air and just behind short third man. The fielder there runs behind but misjudges it and the ball falls left of him and goes towards the boundary.
14.1 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Full and outside off. Liam Livingstone looks to reach it but misses.
Prerak Mankad walks out to the middle. Also, Romario Shepherd to bowl now.
13.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! This time Jagadeesha Suchith gets a wicket as Jitesh Sharma holes out at long on! A shorter-length delivery on off. Jitesh Sharma goes back and looks to power it over long on. He fails to get the elevation and Priyam Garg at long on takes a fine catch. However, it seems that it is too late for Hyderabad now.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Ohh...what is going on here, Washington Sundar drops a dolly! Liam Livingstone dances down the track and Jagadeesha Suchith cleverly bowls it wider outside off. Liam Livingstone still goes for his heave and ends up getting a thick outside edge. The ball goes towards point and Sundar who settles under it fails to pouch it. Single taken.
13.4 overs (1 Run) A very full ball on middle. Jitesh Sharma drills it to long on for a single.
13.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This time he decides to use his feet and gets full reward! Tossed up on off. Jitesh Sharma dances down the ground and slams it over long off for a biggie.
13.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Wonderful shot by this young man again! It is full and around off. Jitesh Sharma drives it through covers for a lovely boundary.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide outside off. Liam Livingstone cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
12.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary to end the over and despite a wicket, Punjab are in a very strong position here. 38 needed from 42 balls now. Overpitched on off. Jitesh Sharma leans forward and drives it through covers for a boundary.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short and wide outside off. Jitesh Sharma looks to cut but misses.
12.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Jitesh Sharma gets off the mark with a boundary! He is a bit lucky there as he gets an outside edge to this full delivery, outside off. Sharma looks to drive but gets a thick outside edge and the ball races away towards the third man fence.
12.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Fazalhaq Farooqi gets his second wicket and gets rid of Shikhar Dhawan! Back of a length, around off at decent pace. Dhawan is cramped for room there as he looks to guide it towards third man. The ball catches the inside edge of his blade and goes onto hit the stumps. A wicket for Hyderabad but they few more to put the pressure back on Punjab as just 46 needed now from 45 balls!
Jitesh Sharma is the new man in.
12.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A slower full delivery but down the leg side. Shikhar Dhawan looks to clip it but misses.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Liam Livingstone pushes it calmly towards covers for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on off. Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards the off side for a single.
11.6 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Liam leans forward and defends it towards the off side. 49 needed now from 48!
11.5 overs (0 Run) A flatter one on off. Liam chops it to point.
11.5 overs (1 Run) WIDE! It is pushed outside off again and Liam Livingstone leaves it again. Wide called this time.
11.4 overs (0 Run) A fuller delivery and outside off. Liam Livingstone leaves it alone thinking it is a wide but the umpire thinks otherwide.
11.3 overs (1 Run) A flatter delivery and angling on middle and leg. Shikhar Dhawan looks to work it towards the leg side. He misses and the ball hits high on the pads. It goes towards the off side and a leg bye is taken.
11.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely use of feet by Shikhar Dhawan! On middle and Dhawan reaches the pitch of the ball and whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
11.1 overs (0 Run) A flatter ball on off. Shikhar Dhawan skips down the track and pushes it back to the bowler.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Fazalhaq Farooqi bangs it short on off. Shikhar Dhawan pulls it to fine leg for a single. 55 needed now from 54 balls!
10.5 overs (1 Run) A slower length ball, around off. Liam Livingstone guides it towards short third man for a single.
10.4 overs (1 Run) A yorker on off. Shikhar Dhawan pushes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Liam Livingstone looks to drive but gets the inside edge past stumps towards the leg side for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan sways awaty from the line of the ball and steers it towards third man for a single.
10.1 overs (1 Run) A slower yorker on off. Liam Livingstone pushes it towards the off side for a single.
