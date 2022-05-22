Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Boundary to end the over!
4.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around leg. Dhawan looks to pull it but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads.
A slight drizzle has started...
4.4 overs (0 Run) Ohh...direct-hit and Shahrukh Khan was a goner there! A length delivery on middle. Shikhar Dhawan takes some step forward and defends it towards the leg side. Khan looks for a single but is sent back by Dhawan. Khan turns back to go back to his crease and luckily for him the fielder misses his shy at the bowler's end.
4.3 overs (0 Run) A full delivery on middle. Dhawan clips it towards mid-wicket.
4.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, around off. Khan defends it towards mid off and takes a single.
4.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Shahrukh Khan is looking in good touch here! It is full on middle. Khan just flicks it aerially towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Khan steers it towards third man uppishly for a single.
3.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! This is Shahrukh Khan and his powe! A shorter-length delivery on off. Khan gets into the position early and pulls it hard over the mid-wicket fence for a biggie.
3.4 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Shikhar Dhawan looks to clip it but gets the inside edge. The ball goes onto hit his pads as well and the batters run a single towards the off side. Kumar makes an appeal for an LBW but no damage done.
3.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, on off. Dhawan blocks it out.
3.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on middle. Khan looks to drive it away. However, he gets the thick inside edge and the ball goes towards deep backward square leg for a single.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Shikhar Dhawan steers it towards third man for a single.
Shahrukh Khan is the new batter in.
2.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! This was on the cards, Jonny Bairstow was just going for everything and finally pays the price! Umran Malik will be a relived man as the drop catch has not cost his team much. Good from Fazalhaq Farooqi though he keeps that fullish length and on the stumps. Jonny Bairstow goes for a big swing across the line and misses. The off stump is uprooted and Fazalhaq Farooqi is pumped up.
2.5 overs (3 Runs) A fullish delivery on off. Shikhar Dhawan drives it through covers in the gap. The ball does not have enough wheels to go towards the fence. Aiden Markram cuts it off and throws at the bowler's end. Fazalhaq Farooqi is not behind the stumps to collect it as Shikhar Dhawan is struggling on the third run but makes it in the end.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, on off. Jonny Bairstow makes room and defends it towards the off side for a single.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around off. Dhawan dabs it towards backward point for a single.
2.2 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, around off. Jonny Bairstow drags it to mid on for a single.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A fullish delivery and outside off. Jonny Bairstow goes for a big swing across the line but misses.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Jonny Bairstow works it towards the leg side for a single.
1.5 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Umran Malik puts down a sitter! A lovely loopy delivery, outside off. Jonny Bairstow looks to play it across the line and gets a huge top edge. The ball goes in the air towards short third man. Malik settles under it but ends up dropping it. Costly miss!
1.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sundar drags it short on middle. Jonny Bairstow gets back and pulls it towards the deep mid-wicket fence for a boundary.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On the shorter side on middle. Jonny Bairstow looks to pull but gets the inside edge onto his pads.
1.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Another boundary for Jonny Bairstow! A fuller ball on off. Jonny Bairstow looks to heave it across the line. He gets the inside edge but the ball goes in the gap past short fine leg for a boundary.
1.1 overs (1 Run) Slower in the air, on off. Shikhar Dhawan looks to defend but gets the thick outside edge to short third man. Dhawan sets off for a quick single. The fielder at short third man has a shy at the bowler's end but misses. A single taken.
Who will start from the other end? It is Washington Sundar.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! BANG! Three boundaries from the over and Punjab are off to a good start here! Lands on a length, on off. Jonny Bairstow just stays in his crease and tonks it straight down the ground for a boundary.
0.5 over (0 Run) A slower ball and outside off. Jonny Bairstow skips down the track and goes for a big swing across the line but misses.
0.4 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around off. Jonny Bairstow looks to punch it towards the off side but gets no timing this time.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! This time a more convincing shot! A length delivery, on middle. Jonny Bairstow heaves it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
0.2 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Kumar finds the edge but a boundary for Punjab and Jonny Bairstow in the end. It is full and swinging away from around off. Jonny Bairstow swings and gets a thick outside edge. The ball runs over the in-field towards the third man fence.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts with a length delivery, around off. It shapes away a bit and Jonny Bairstow pushes it towards the off side.
