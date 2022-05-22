Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings from Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kagiso Rabada is up for a quick chat. He says the biggest motivation is leading into next season knowing what they can do as a team. Whenever they have played collectively, they have destroyed the opposition away. Adds that on paper they have a really destructive batting line-up, while with bowing they have done a decent job. Shares, there are areas for improvement, it's about re-emphasizing on basics and trying to keep things simple and trust the process. Shares that you can always learn from guys like Anil Kumble, he is a legend of the game. Mentions that individual milestones are something which comes and even two wickets in this game will be a great achievement.
Mayank Agarwal, the skipper of Punjab informs that there are three changes. Adds that they wanted to mix things up and give players some chance. Tells that each game is important and they will come out and look to win this game as well. Shares that they are bowling first so they'll be aware of the target.
The skipper of Hyderabad, Bhuvneshwar Kumar says that they will bat first. Tells that this pitch was used in the last game and it might get slower. Informs that they have two changes with Romario coming in for Williamson and Suchith for Natarajan. Tells that it is a dead rubber but they will play for pride and it is always good to be on the higher side on the table. Says that he is not a good fan of predicting scores but 170-180 will be a good score on this pitch.
Punjab (Playing XI) - Jonny Bairstow, Shikhar Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal (C), Jitesh Sharma (WK), Shahrukh Khan (In for Rahul Chahar), Prerak Mankad (In for Rishi Dhawan), Harpreet Brar, Kagiso Rabada, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis (In for Bhanuka Rajapaksa).
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Washington Sundar, Romario Shepherd (In for Kane Williamson), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (C), Jagadeesha Suchith (In for T Natarajan), Umran Malik, Fazalhaq Farooqi.
TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they will BAT first!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar will lead Hyderabad tonight as Kane Williamson is not available.
PITCH REPORT - Graeme Swann says that Wankhede has short boundaries. Tells that this pitch was used last night and it is hard and there is not much grass. He expects that the pitch will turn a bit and 160 would be a good score on this pitch.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, would feel that they let go of a golden chance to qualify for the playoffs. They had 5 wins from the first 7 games but the dismal show after that has led to their downfall. Their struggling skipper, Kane Williamson is not available for this match and it opens up an opportunity for them to try out other quality overseas players in their ranks. Which team will finish the season on a high? Let's find out. Toss and team sheets in a while.
Punjab had a very strong team this season but despite showing flashes of brilliance, the inconsistency has led to their downfall. They have failed to deliver as a group and the lack of form of their skipper, Mayank Agarwal also did not help their cause. However, the quality of this group is unquestionable and they would hope to unleash their might for one last time this season.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! It is the last game of the league stage of the Indian T20 League 2022 where Hyderabad will go head-to-head against Punjab. The race for the playoffs was quite intense this season but it is all over now and unfortunately for these two teams, they have missed the cut. However, this provides an opportunity for both these teams to try out some fringe players and this might just be a blessing in disguise for the next season. Let's see how things pan out.
... MATCH DAY …
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 0.0 overs, Sunrisers Hyderabad are 0/0. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Punjab Kings scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.