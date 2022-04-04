Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Goes slightly shorter, around off. Aiden Markram chops it to deep point for a single.
9.4 overs (1 Run) This is pitched outside off. Rahul Tripathi gets across and looks to scoop it. The ball hits his glove and then brushes the thigh. Goes behind the stumps to Quinton de Kock. He looks to evade and gets a glove on it. The ball goes behind him and a single is taken.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Again on the shorter side, on off. Aiden Markram cuts it to deep cover for another single.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A googly, around off. Rahul Tripathi picks it and guides it to third man for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Goes shorter and flatter on off. Aiden Markram makes a bit room and cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi (1-0-11-0) is back on.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Around off and slightly shorter. Aiden Markram punches it to long off for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Darted on middle and leg. Aiden Markram works it behind square on the leg side but finds the fielder.
8.4 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Rahul Tripathi pushes it to long on for a single.
8.3 overs (2 Runs) Darted on middle and leg. Rahul Tripathi works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
8.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Rahul Tripathi is finding his range now! A full delivery on leg. Rahul Tripathi sweeps and sweeps it aerially. The ball goes just over the fielder at deep backward square leg and a maximum for Rahul Tripathi.
8.1 overs (1 Run) A flatter and quicker delivery on middle. Aiden Markram works it to long on for a single.
Drinks! Hyderabad might have lost both their openers but are currently cruising along. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma gave them a fast start but failed to capitalize as a resurgent Avesh Khan send both of them back to the pavillion. Rahul Tripathi has just started to play his shots and if he can get set, then the bowling side will have a headache. The key for Lucknow is to pick up regular wickets which will automatically keep the scoring rate in check. 104 runs required off 72 balls and the game is nicely poised at the moment. Also, Krunal Pandya is back into the attack.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Poor delivery but nice timing from Rahul Tripathi! A low full toss on the pads. Rahul Tripathi just flicks it off his pads and bisects the fielders at deep square leg and deep mid-wicket with perfection. In the gap and it races away for a boundary. 104 needed now from 72 balls!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Angling into middle and leg. Aiden Markram works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery on off. Rahul Tripathi drives it to deep cover for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Deft touch this time, lovely batting! On the shorter side again, around off. Rahul Tripathi waits for it and then guides it towards thr third man fence for a boundary.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Firmly hit by Rahul Tripathi! Tye goes for an effort ball, short on off. Rahul Tripathi picks the length quickly and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) On the shorter side, on off. Aiden Markram gets on the top of the bounce and punches it to deep cover for a single.
Andrew Tye (1-0-6-0) comes from the opposite end now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, outside off. Aiden Markram drives it right of the cover fielder in the ring. Rahul there makes a good stop and keeps it to just a single. 119 needed now from 78 balls!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter on middle. Rahul Tripathi works it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This is tossed up on off. Rahul Tripathi gets under it and hits it straight down the ground for a boundary.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Shorter and around off. Aiden Markram cuts it to sweeper cover for a single.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) A flatter delivery on middle. Aiden Markram drills it down the ground but the fielder in deep cuts it off. Two runs taken.
6.2 overs (1 Run) NO BALL! This is a fuller delivery, outside off. Aiden Markram drives it to covers yet again. However, Rahul Tripathi has overstepped and Free Hit coming up now.
6.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, outside off. Rahul Tripathi drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
Ravi Bishnoi is into the attack now.
5.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, on middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls it to fine leg for a single. After Powerplay, Hyderabad are 40/2!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi cuts it to backward point.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Pitched up, on off. Rahul Tripathi drives it a bit uppishly towards mid off.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Dropped! Tough chance though! A length delivery, outside off. Rahul Tripathi cuts it hard and left of backward point. Deepak Hooda over there dives but fails to pouch it as it dips on him as well. Might prove to be a costly miss!
5.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram punches it to deep cover for a single.
Aiden Markram walks in at number 4.
5.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Avesh Khan strikes again and Manish Pandey does well to take a very high catch. Both the openers are back in the hut now. It is a full ball, on off. In the slot and Sharma goes for a big hit downtown. He completely miscues it and the ball goes high in the air towards mid off. Manish Pandey waits for it as the ball is way too high and settles under it to take a fine catch. So two early wickets and Hyderabad are in early trouble again.
