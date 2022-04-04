Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh... Bhuvneshwar Kumar got his hand to it but the ball just goes over the fence in the end!
9.5 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Rahul drives it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Third boundary of the over! Lands on a length, around off. Rahul smashes it towards deep point for a boundary.
9.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! This is on the shorter side, around off at 151.8 kph. Rahul sways away a bit and just opens the face of his blade. Uses the pace well and it races away towards the third man fence.
9.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off at 151.2 kph. Hooda drives it to sweeper cover for a single.
9.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Malik tries a yorker but it ends up being a low full toss on middle. Hooda makes room and creams it through covers for a boundary.
Drinks! Hyderabad have come out today with an aggressive intent and so far it has worked wonders for them. Kane Williamson decided to use Washington Sundar right from the second over and he has uprooted two hard-hitting left-handers. KL Rahul has his work cut out in front of him and he will now look to stitch a partnership with Deepak Hooda to give Lucknow a platform to launch at the death. A couple of wickets in the middle overs for Hyderabad and they will be right on top of proceedings. Also, Umran Malik is brought back into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Good start from T Natarajan! Lands on a length and it is angled across Rahul. He looks to push it away but gets beaten.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and it's a slower delivery at 121.6 kph. Hooda works it to long on for a single.
8.4 overs (2 Runs) Slightly on the shorter side, outside off. Hooda punches it to deep extra-cover for a couple.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Another single! On a length, on middle. Rahul pushes it to long off for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) A fullish delivery, around off. Hooda drives it to deep cover for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Lands on a length, on middle. Hooda works it to mid-wicket.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Slightly shorter and provides the width. Hooda cuts it to sweeper cover for just a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Goes flatter on off. Rahul knocks it down to long on for a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) It is shorter on off. Hooda pulls it to long on for a single.
7.3 overs (0 Run) Very full and quicker on off. Hooda digs it out to point.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Rahul drives it to long off for a single.
7.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A gift from the bowler and Rahul is not going to miss out on that. A full toss on middle. Rahul smashes it straight down the ground for a boundary.
Abdul Samad comes into the attack now.
6.6 overs (1 Run) This time a full ball, on middle. Rahul works it to mid-wicket. Good start from the pacer!
6.5 overs (0 Run) It is shorter and outside off. The pace if around 145 kph this time. Rahul looks to guide it away but misses.
6.4 overs (0 Run) 6.4: Umran Malik to KL Rahul, Goes fuller on off. Rahul drives it back to the bowler.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller, outside off. Hooda drives but gets a thick outside edge. The ball goes just away from the diving point fielder for a single towards third man. A single taken.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Beats him for pace! Lands on a length and angling into middle and leg at 147.5 kph. Hooda looks to work it towards the leg side but misses. The ball hits him high on the pads and s stifled appeal follows but going down leg and too high.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off at 148 kph. Rahul punches it off the outside half of his blade to thired man for a single.
5.6 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on off. Rahul drives it to long on for a single. Good Powerplay for Hyderabad. Lucknow are 32/3 after the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Shorter and flatter on middle. Hooda punches it to long on for a single.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Pushed quicker again on off. Rahul turns it to mid-wicket for a single.
5.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller and quicker on off. Hooda drives it to long on for a single.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Goes slower and fuller on middle. Rahul works it to square leg for a single.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Sundar serves it flatter and slightly shorter on off. Rahul chops it to cover-point.
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 10.2 overs, Lucknow Super Giants are 72/3. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants. Everything related to Sunrisers Hyderabad and Lucknow Super Giants match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants live score. Do check for Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.