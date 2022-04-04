Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Lucknow will be rejoicing at the moment as they have truly got out of jail and have shown great character to make it two wins on the trot. Avesh Khan was prolific at the top, dismissing both the opposition openers and he then came back in the 18th over to get the big wicket of Nicholas Pooran to turn the game on its head. Krunal Pandya was pretty good too as he pulled back the scoring rate and even got a couple of wickets, including that of the set-batter Rahul Tripathi. Jason Holder then added the icing on the cake with three wickets in the final over and Bishnoi and Tye played their parts as well. The latter being a tad expensive but he bowled some difficult overs as well. All in all, an uplifting performance from Lucknow.
Hyderabad, oh Hyderabad! Shades of last season in this performance and they have thrown away a match that they seemed to be in control of for most of the game. After losing a couple of wickets in the Powerplay, Rahul Tripathi regained lost momentum and put them in command. Then again wickets started tumbling and Tripathi got out trying to up the ante. A good sign though for Hyderabad will be Nicholas Pooran getting back into form and after a very controlled innings he too got out at the wrong time. In the end, the lower order just had to do a bit too much and they just got bundled over by the opposition.
What a sensational comeback this has been by Lucknow and they have snatched victory off Hyderabad's hands at the death! All credit goes to the skipper KL Rahul for bringing on Avesh Khan for the 18th over and that over completely changed the momentum of the game and Jason Holder has just sealed the deal with a fabulous final over. For the second night in a row, the team batting first has been able to defend just about a par score and the tournament just keeps on getting more and more exciting with every single game.
19.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Three wickets in the over for Jason Holder and the experienced lad has delivered for his team under pressure. This is a full delivery, on off. Romario Shepherd goes for a big heave across the line. He ends up slicing the ball to point. Ayush Badoni takes the catch and Lucknow win this close encounter by 12 runs!
19.5 overs (1 Run) A full ball, on off. Malik goes for a big swing across the line. He gets a thick outside edge to third man for a single.
Umran Malik walks out to bat now.
19.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Good catch by Quinton de Kock and this wicket and no run from it seals a deal for Lucknow now! A slower full delivery, on off. Kumar goes for a big swing across the line. He completely miscues it and the ball goes high in the air behind the keeper. Quinton de Kock moves back and to his right and takes a fine catch. 14 needed from 2 balls!
19.3 overs (1 Run) Just a single! A low full toss, around off. Romario Shepherd swings hard but mistimes it to deep mid-wicket for a single. 14 needed from 3 now!
19.2 overs (1 Run) A perfect yorker, outside off. Kumar digs it out to point and takes a single. Romario Shepherd will be on strike now! This coming ball need to go for a boundary, West Indian against a West Indian!
Bhuvneshwar Kumar is in next.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Holder strikes in the first ball and now Lucknow will feel that they the match is in their grasp now. A very full delivery on off. Sundar looks to clear the long fence but fails to get the distance. The ball goes left of long on and Rahul runs to his left and takes a fine catch. Pressure on Hyderabad now. 16 needed from 5 balls!
Jason Holder has been entrusted with the final over. Can he defend 15 runs?
18.6 overs (0 Run) Dropped! However, it is a dot ball! 16 needed now from the final over! It is very full, outside off. Romario Shepherd gets deep in his crease and hits it hard to extra-cover fielder in the ring. Ravi Bishnoi there drops it. He is usually a very good fielder but it probably went too hard.
18.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Ohh...big shot and this is what Romario Shepherd can do! A low full toss on middle. Romario Shepherd gets under it and launches it over long on for a biggie.
18.4 overs (1 Run) A very full delivery, outside off. Sundar goes deep in his crease and hits it to long on for a single.
18.3 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, outside off. A Slower delivery again. Romario Shepherd mistimes his hit to extra-cover for a single.
18.2 overs (0 Run) A slower wide yorker. Just a brilliant delivery and Romario Shepherd fails to get under it. Misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Tries a wide yorker but ends up bowling way too wide. Romario Shepherd goes chasing for it but misses. Wide called.
18.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery, outside off. A slower one at 118.2 kph. Sundar hits it to deep cover for a single.
Andrew Tye (3-0-29-0) to bowl the all-important penultimate over.
17.6 overs (0 Run) What an over from Avesh Khan! He has turned this game back in the favour of Lucknow! Dot ball to end and 7 runs with two wickets. This ball is delivery on a length and outside off. Romario Shepherd throws his bat at it but misses. 26 needed now from 12 balls!
17.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! A full delivery but it is way too wide outside off. Romario Shepherd leaves it alone.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker on middle. Romario Shepherd manages to dig it out.
Romario Shepherd comes in to face the hat-trick ball.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Abdul Samad departs for a gloden duck and Khan is turning it on for his team. This is full and outside off. Samad goes for a big booming drive but ball catches the faint edge of his blade. It goes back to Quinton de Kock and he takes an easy catch. So two in two now for Avesh Khan and he will be on a hat-trick now!
Abdul Samad walks in at number 8.
17.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan gets his revenge and the dangerous Nicholas Pooran departs! Lucknow are still in it. Big, big wicket this! A full toss on off. Nothing delivery really and it was there to hit. However, Pooram goes a bit too hard as he swings his blade. He miscues it and the ball goes towards long off. Deepak Hooda takes an easy catch and we have a match in our hands folks!
17.2 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker, outside off. Pooran goes chasing for it but misses.
17.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is a mighty blow from Pooran! A short ball on off. Pooran picks the length quickly and pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. It was a slower delivery but picked by Pooran there.
KL Rahul has gone for the risk and has brought his strike bowler on for the 18th over. Avesh Khan (3-0-17-2) is back on.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) Another over and another boundary from the last ball of the over! It is full and outside off. Sundar goes deep in his crease and powers it through extra-cover for a boundary. 33 needed from 18 balls!
16.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pooran heaves it but mistimes it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (0 Run) Good short ball but it is a brave ball with third man and fine leg inside the circle! It is short, on off. Pooran gets across and looks to pull it but misses.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Nails a yorker this time, on middle and leg. Sundar somehow manages to dig it out towards square leg for a single.
16.2 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Pooran drives it to covers for a single again.
16.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! A slower one, outside off. Sundar mistimes his drive to covers and sets off for a single. The fielder in the cover fires a direct hit at the bowler's end. There is an appeal and the umpire takes it upstairs. The replays though show that Sundar is well inside his crease. So a single in the end.
Drinks! Nicholas Pooran has pulled up his socks and has put his side in a match-winning position after Hyderabad seemed to be on the downfall in the middle overs with Aiden Markram and Rahul Tripathi both getting out. Krunal Pandya got Lucknow back into the match with his two wickets but from here on, Lucknow need more wickets to stay in the match. 41 needed off 24 balls and at an asking rate of just 10 runs per over should be fairly simple for Hyderabad but we have seen stranger things happen. Also, Andrew Tye is back into the attack. He still has a couple of overs to go but has been a bit expensive so far.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! No, he can't! Pooran spoils the over with a quality shot off the last ball. 41 needed now from 24 balls! Coming to the ball - It is a fuller delivery on off;. Pooran leans forward and creams it through extra-cover for a boundary. This is the class of Pooran and now Lucknow will be feeling some pressure.
15.5 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on off. Sundar drives it to long off for a single. Can Ravi Bishnoi finish off this over well now?
15.4 overs (2 Runs) A fuller delivery on middle. Sundar works it to deep mid-wicket for a couple.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Dot ball now! Lovely delivery. He pitches this googly, around off. It turns away and beats Sundar as he looks to drive it away. Quinton de Kock collects the ball and whips the bails off. There is an appeal and the leg umpire takes it upstairs. The replays show that the back leg never went out of the crease or in the air so Sundar will continue.
15.2 overs (1 Run) So two singles from the first two balls. Shorter and outside off. Pooran cuts it to deep point for a single.
15.1 overs (1 Run) A fuller delivery on middle. Sundar works it to deep square leg for a single.
