Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! b T Natarajan.
18.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! T Natarajan tries a short delivery on middle. Pandya pulls and pulls it well towards deep backward square leg for a boundary.
18.2 overs (2 Runs) A low full toss on middle and leg. Pandya whips it to deep square leg for a couple.
Krunal Pandya is in at number 7.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! T Natarajan strikes and the death-specialist does his job! This is a very full delivery on middle. Rahul looks to paddle it but misses. The ball hits his pads and there is a big appeal. The umpire raises his finger as it looks dead straight. Rahul takes a review though. The replays roll in and the UltraEdge shows no bat involved. The Ball Tracker shows three reds. So Rahul has to walk back and this is a big wicket for Hyderabad.
T Natarajan (3-0-18-0) to bowl the penultimate over of the innings.
17.6 overs (1 Run) Another yorker to end the spell! On middle and all Rahul can dot is to somehow hit it to long off for a single.
17.5 overs (1 Run) A brilliant yorker again on middle. Ayush Badoni looks to hit it away but ends up getting it towards the leg side for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) A low full toss on middle. Rahul stays deep in his crease and hits it to long on for a single.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Nails a yorker on off. Rahul digs it out back to the bowler.
17.2 overs (2 Runs) Dropped! Brilliant effort from Abdul Samad though! A length delivery, outside off. Rahul hits it uppishly towards deep cover. Samad runs to his right and dives. He reaches towards the ball but fails to pouch it. Two runs taken.
17.1 overs (2 Runs) A full toss on middle. Rahul works it towards cow corner and gets a couple.
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot from Ayush Badoni! 17 runs from the over! This is full, around off. Ayush Badoni gets low and sweeps it to deep square leg. The fielder in the deep runs to his left and dives to stop it but makes a mess of it. Boundary.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Spears this quicker on off. Rahul again slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.4 overs (1 Run) A single again! A flatter delivery on middle. Ayush Badoni dances down the track and heaves it to deep backward square leg for a single.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Goes fuller on off. Rahul slog-sweeps it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
16.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Giving 17th over to the spinner was always a gamble and Rahul is taking on Sundar here! Sundar fires it quicker but shorter on off. Rahul hangs back and deposits it over deep mid-wicket fence.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul starts the over with a boundary! On the shorter side on middle. Rahul pulls it to deep backward square leg for a boundary.
Washington Sundar (3-0-11-2) comes back in to finish his spell.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Hits the length hard again, on off. Ayush Badoni blocks it out.
15.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, on middle. Ayush Badoni works it to mid-wicket.
15.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! That will be the first boundary for Ayush Badoni today! It is full and outside off. Ayush Badoni creams it through cover-point. Abdul Samad runs to his left and dives to stop it but his body touches the ropes as he tries to stop the ball.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Fifty for KL Rahul! Another captain's knock from him, his team needed him to drop anchor and he has done it perfectly. A short ball, around off. Rahul pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Lands on a length, around off. Ayush Badoni opens the face of his blade and steers it towards third man for a single. He is off the mark.
Ayush Badoni is in next for Lucknow.
15.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! So Romario Shepherd comes back into the attack and gets rid of dangerous Deepak Hooda! End of a very fine knock from Deepak Hooda! It is on the shorter side on off. Hooda makes room and looks to launch it over deep mid-wicket. However, he fails to get enough distance and probaly it hits the bottom of his blade. The ball goes straight to Rahul Tripathi there and he takes a good catch. Can Hyderabad now restrict the scoring rate?
