Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 15 off the over and Hyderabad back on top of proceedings here! Fuller and sliding onto the pads, Pooran walks towards the bowler and clips it past square leg for a boundary. Jason Holder is not happy with himself. 50 needed now off the remaining 30 deliveries.
14.6 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Jason Holder tries to bowl it full and wide and wide and shape it away but misses his mark. Wided.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped away through square leg for one.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Close shave! Holder comes from 'round the wicket and serves a yorker outside off. Pooran drives it firmly to mid off and sets off for the single. KL Rahul just misses the shy at the bowler's end. Pooran might have been a goner had that hit.
14.3 overs (3 Runs) Back of a length, angled across off. Washington Sundar stands tall and punches it off the back foot through extra cover. Evin Lewis has to cover a lot of ground to his left from the point fence but is able to cut it off. Three taken.
14.2 overs (1 Run) A low full toss, wide of off and this is sliced away behind point for a single. Pooran wants the second run but has to settle for one.
14.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicholas Pooran upping the ante now. Short from Holder and slanted across. It sits up nicely and Pooran pulls it well in front of square for a boundary.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Fuller and on middle, turned through mid-wicket for a single. 65 needed off 36 balls.
13.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Half-tracker and Nicholas Pooran needed that to get going. Outside off and shorter in length. Pooran stays in his crease and launches it over the cow corner fence for a huge hit.
13.4 overs (1 Run) Slowed up and pushed a bit wider. Sundar pushes it towards the cover region for one more.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Very full, on off. This is drilled down to long off for just another single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter delivery, around the pads. Sundar goes deep in his crease to work it leg side for a single.
Washington Sundar walks in at number 6.
13.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Krunal Pandya comes back into the attack and maybe, just maybe picks up the wicket that turns the game in Lucknow's favour. Nicholas Pooran hasn't got going and hence Rahul Tripathi has to take the risk and it doesn't pay off. Speared into middle, Tripathi gets low and gets a decent connection on the slog-sweep but hits it straight down the throat of the fielder at the mid-wicket fence. Ravi Bishnoi takes a sharp catch and Hyderabad crumbling under pressure.
Krunal Pandya (3-0-17-1) is back on.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Beaten again! Nicholas Pooran does seem a bit out of touch at the moment. The cut shot is one of his favorite shots but he just can't connect. A touch fuller and a bit wider, going across. Pooran misses the cut yet again. Just 4 off the over.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, at 97.3 kph and sliding across the off stump. Pooran goes for the cut shot but gets beaten past the outside edge.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, on off stump. Rahul Tripathi hangs back and bunts it out towards point for one more.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Another googly, sliding across off but this time Pooran manages to drive it down the ground for a run.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Ripper! This is pushed through quicker and on off by Ravi Bishnoi and it's the googly. Nicholas Pooran strides forward but is well beaten past the outside edge.
12.2 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Bishnoi goes full again but spills it down leg. Pooran misses the sweep and a wide is called.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, stroked away to sweeper cover by Tripathi for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Around middle and leg, worked through mid-wicket for a single. 79 needed now off 48 balls.
11.5 overs (0 Run) This time the line is tighter around off stump and Tripathi can only manage to dab it towards short third man.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Rahul Tripathi finds the gap and picks up a boundary to ease the nerves a bit. Good-length but wide of off stump. This is cut away late and into the gap between backward point and short third man for a boundary.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) A bit of an awkward bounce for Evin Lewis and he fumbles. Full and wide, slashed away towards deep cover for a couple of runs by Tripathi.
11.2 overs (1 Run) On the bounce! Banged in short and Nicholas Pooran almost pulls it straight into the palms of the man at long on. Single taken.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Beaten! Khan pitches it up on off stump and this one just nips away a touch after pitching. There's extra bounce on offer as well and Pooran is taken aback.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This one slides on with the arm as well, from outside off and Tripathi cuts it straight towards point.
10.5 overs (0 Run) Just drifting down the leg side. It's the one that comes on with the arm from Krunal Pandya. Rahul Tripathi looks to work it leg side but misses and gets rapped on the pads. Stifled appeal from the keeper and nothing more.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Nicholas Pooran is finally off the mark. Shorter this time, pulled away to deep mid-wicket for a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Dot after dot and the pressure keeps on rising. This is pushed wider and Pooran cannot get it away.
10.2 overs (0 Run) On off, Pooran defends it back onto the deck.
Nicholas Pooran is the next man in.
10.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Soft dismissal for Aiden Markram and has he now given Lucknow a way back into the match? Krunal Pandya pushes it quicker and fuller, around off. Markram makes a bit of room and looks to go inside-out. Markram neither gets the elevation nor the timing and hits it straight towards the fielder at extra cover. KL Rahul just puts his hands up above his head and takes a comfortable catch. The partnership is broken and Pandya is pumped up.
