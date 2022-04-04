Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Excellent over from T Natarajan, just six singles off it.
14.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, Rahul can only push it towards mid off for yet another single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fifty for Deepak Hooda and what an important knock this has been for his side! Full and on middle, Hooda works it towards wide long on for one more. He will now look to up the ante a bit more.
14.3 overs (1 Run) Length again, on middle and hit on the bounce towards long on for a single.
14.2 overs (1 Run) In the air...safe! Deepak Hooda had his heart in his mouth for a moment but survives. It's the off cutter from Natarajan, bowled on a good length and angled across the batter. Hooda gets taken aback and ends up getting a top edge around the cover region. Bhuvneshwar Kumar tries to get to it from point but isn't able to. Single taken.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Stifled appeal from T Natarajan but pitching outside leg it seems. Fuller and around leg, Rahul misses the flick. The ball goes off the pads and towards covers. The batters get a leg bye and the replay confirms that it was indeed outside leg.
DRINKS! Lucknow have made a strong comeback after losing three early wickets and now have a platform to launch in the final six overs. KL Rahul has gone about his business in his usual clinical way but it has been the innings of Deepak Hooda that has provided them the impetus here. Hyderabad, will feel they have missed out on an opportunity to restrict Lucknow to a low total here but still a good performance at the death will help them restrict Lucknow to a chaseable total. T Natarajan (2-0-13-0) is back on.
13.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Pace is a good thing but when the line is not right, it can be used against you and Deepak Hooda is doing just that. On the hips and whipped away over the fine leg fence for a biggie. Umran Malik is proving to be really expensive here.
13.5 overs (0 Run) Big swing and a miss! Good-length, around off and Hooda throws the kitchen sink at it. He gets beaten for pace though.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! The quicker the ball is, the quicker it's racing away to the fence. Length ball, at 152.4 kph. Deepak Hooda just makes room and swings through the line of the ball. He doesn't get a good connection but the ball skips across the turf and past mid on for a boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Quick single this time. Angled into middle and leg, Rahul looks to heave it leg side but ends up getting an inside edge onto the pads and the ball goes towards short leg. They scamper through for a single.
13.2 overs (1 Run) Around 149 clicks, full again and close to the off stump. Hooda squeezes it out towards deep cover for one.
13.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Carved away! Deepak Hooda seems to have Umran Malik's number. Full and wide at 150.1 kph. Hooda just goes over point and the ball ends up in the fence in a flash.
Will we see another bowling change here? Yes, Umran Malik is back on. He has gone for 23 runs in his two overs so far.
12.6 overs (2 Runs) Nice bit of timing from Rahul. Length, around off and punched on the up to the right of the man at sweeper cover for two more.
12.5 overs (2 Runs) Bhuvi looks for the yorker tailing into the toes but serves a low full toss. KL Rahul clips it towards wide long on and picks up a couple of runs.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Around the top of off, Hooda hits it on the up and gets it down to long on for another single.
12.3 overs (1 Run) Just another single. Outside off, Rahul taps it towards deep cover and rotates the strike.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Full and straight, flicked away towards deep square leg for a run.
12.1 overs (0 Run) A slower length ball on off. Hooda looks to go big downtown but gets it off the inner half of the bat towards mid-wicket.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Nearly carried back to the bowler! Pitched up, around off. Rahul pushes it uppishly back towards the bowler but luckily for him, the ball falls short.
11.5 overs (1 Run) Shepherd sees Hooda advancing and bowls it slower again. Hooda can only push it towards wide long off for a single.
11.4 overs (0 Run) No wide given and rightly so. Deepak Hooda shuffles across and Shepherd bowls it slower and down the leg side. Hooda misses the lap and the ball goes a few inches past the leg stump.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Just short of a length, Rahul pulls it down to long on for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shepherd goes fuller and a bit slower. Hooda pushes it down to long on for one.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Deepak Hooda on the charge here! Romario Shepherd comes back into the attack and tries to attack the pads, Hooda moves leg side and swings it high and handsome over the square leg fence for a biggie. The 50 partnership is also up between these two.
Romario Shepherd is back on. He went for 10 runs in his first over and got the wicket of Manish Pandey.
10.6 overs (0 Run) This is bowled on middle, Rahul punches it to extra cover and calls for 'No' straightaway. Lucknow slowly but surely growing into the game.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Length, on the fifth stump line. Hooda nudges it through covers for a run.
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Full and wide, squeezed away to the left of the fielder at deep backward point and Deepak Hooda picks up a couple of runs.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower one, slanted into middle. Rahul bunts it down to long on and collects a single.
10.2 overs (2 Runs) Two more! Angling into middle and leg, just dabbed down in front of square on the leg side for an easy brace.
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Natarajan comes from over the wicket and bowls it on a length outside off. Rahul hangs back and slaps it towards deep point for a single.
