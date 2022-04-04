Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) This is slanted into off and Tripathi solidly defends it out.
4.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR LEG BYES! Andrew Tye errs in his line and pays the price. Sliding down leg, Tripathi looks to flick but gets it off the pads. The ball runs away fine and ends up in the fence.
4.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, bunted out off the back foot on the off side for a quick run.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Abhishek Sharma making full use of the fielding restrictions. Around the top of off, Sharma hangs deep and just lifts it over mid off. The ball almost travels the distance but falls just short. A boundary for Sharma.
4.2 overs (0 Run) Length, around off and kept out on the off side.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Tye starts off with a length ball, around middle and leg. Tripathi tucks it away behind square on the leg side for a single.
Andrew Tye comes into the attack now.
3.6 overs (0 Run) A dot to end a successful over by Avesh Khan. Full and a bit wider, driven straight to the man at extra cover. 7 runs and a wicket off it.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Hitting the top of middle and Sharma defends it from inside his crease.
3.4 overs (3 Runs) Brilliant hustle from the batters to get back for the third! Around off, nicely driven through covers by Rahul Tripathi. Krunal Pandya hunts it down but the batters race back for the third.
Rahul Tripathi is the next man in.
3.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Avesh Khan picks up a wicket in his first over and Kane Williamson who looked in good touch out there has to depart. Williamson pre-meditates and shuffles well across the off stump. Khan follows him with a fuller delivery but bowls it slower at around 120 clicks. Williamson attempts the scoop but this time it comes off the bottom part of the bat and loops up to the right of the man at short fine leg. Andrew Tye slides in to take a comfortable catch and Williamson is livid with himself. The replays show that the ball took the arm-guard on the way and that is why Williamson seemed disappointed.
3.2 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, angling into middle. Williamson defends it on the on side.
3.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Kane Williamson greets Avesh Khan with an effortless shot. Length ball, just a touch wide and Williamson just times it perfectly through point for a boundary.
Will we see Krunal Pandya bowling his second over? No, Avesh Khan is into the attack now.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Angled into middle, punched towards mid on for a quick single. Steady start here for Hyderabad so far.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Full and wide, Williamson steps out looking to thump it over extra cover but misses.
2.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Clever from Kane Williamson and this has gone all the way! Williamson moves across the off stump early and Holder bowls a slower short ball over middle. Williamson is able to get inside the line of the ball and help it over the fine leg fence for a maximum.
2.3 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, cut away hard in front of point for just a single by Abhishek Sharma.
2.3 overs (1 Run) WIDE! Holder tries to go full and wide but ends up pushing it beyond the tramline.
2.2 overs (1 Run) On the pads, clipped away through square leg for one.
2.1 overs (0 Run) This is on a good length, on middle and Holder gets a bit of an extra bounce due to his height. Williamson does well to keep it down towards short mid-wicket.
1.6 overs (1 Run) A fifth single to end the over. On the pads, worked away towards deep backward square leg for a run.
1.5 overs (1 Run) One more! Very full, around leg. Sharma chips it through mid on and rotates the strike.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Flatter this time, on off. Kane Williamson eases it down to long off for a run.
1.3 overs (0 Run) On middle, Williamson makes room but is unable to get it past the man at mid on.
1.2 overs (1 Run) Nicely bowled! Slowed up, on a length and on off stump. Sharma just bunts it out on the off side and collects a single.
1.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, sliding down leg. Williamson watchfully tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
Krunal Pandya to start from the other end.
0.6 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Fine way to end the over by Abhishek Sharma. Short, on the body and Sharma half-pulls it past the man at short fine leg for the first boundary of the innings. Six runs come off the first over.
0.5 over (1 Run) Good running! The skipper is off the mark as well. Good-length, on off and dabbed down on the off side for a quick single.
0.4 over (0 Run) Pitched up, around off and this is firmly driven towards extra cover.
0.3 over (0 Run) Everyone knows how much Williamson likes to work the ball behind point and that's brilliant field placement from KL Rahul. Outside off, edged down with soft hands past the slip cordon but there's a fine short third man to cut it off.
0.2 over (0 Run) Nicely bowled! Fuller in length, angled into off and the ball just holds its line. Kane Williamson defends it under the eye line.
0.1 over (1 Run) Abhishek Sharma is up and running straight away! Jason Holder pitches it up on middle and there is movement in the air. Sharma plays it with soft hands towards mid-wicket for a quick single.
