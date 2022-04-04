Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Lucknow Super Giants from Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
1.2 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
1.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot from KL Rahul. Washington Sundar starts off with an overpitched delivery on middle. Rahul makes a bit of room and creams it through extra cover to bring up the first boundary of the match.
Washington Sundar to start from the other end.
0.6 over (1 Run) Tidy start from Bhuvneshwar Kumar, just 3 runs off it. A bit wider this time and Rahul slashes it hard towards the right of third man for a run.
0.5 over (0 Run) A length ball, slanted into middle and leg. Rahul nudges it towards square leg.
0.4 over (1 Run) Bhuvi drifts onto the pads and de Kock is able to get off the mark. Sliding down leg, tucked away to fine leg for a single.
0.3 over (0 Run) Nicely timed but for no run. Full and wide, Quinton de Kock strokes it to the man at extra cover.
0.2 over (1 Run) KL Rahul and Lucknow are underway! Around off, pushed gently towards covers for a quick single.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar starts off with a fullish delivery, on off. There's a bit of away shape on offer and KL Rahul gets solidly behind it to keep it out.
We are all set to begin! The umpires make their way into the middle. Hyderabad players are in the huddle and they now disperse to take their respective postions. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock are the openers for Lucknow. Bhuvneshwar Kumar to start with the ball for Hyderabad. KL Rahul will be on strike. Here we go...
So Hyderabad going with an unchanged team and it will be interesting to see if they will make any changes to the batting order, with the likes of Aiden Markram more than capable to bat at the top of the order. However, they need to bowl well first and they will be banking on Bhuvneshwar Kumar to make early inroads with the new ball. Lucknow, on the other hand, now looks even stronger unit with Jason Holder in the lineup and let's see how he goes about his business against his former team.
KL Rahul, the skipper of Lucknow, says that they would have wanted to bowl first as that has been the trend. Informs that they have once change willth Holder coming in for Dushmantha Chameera. Tells that with the new ball one always tries to hit that good area but is is about assessing the conditions and executing in the middle. Adds that Jason Holder is one of the top all-rounder and he strengthens both batting and bowling. Says that the win in the last game was a confidence booster and adds that the performance of the lower- middle order has given them confidence to go hard at top. Applauds Ayush Badoni for his performance and says that it is good to see him perform under pressure and stay calm in those situations and hopes that he can continue the same form.
Kane Williamson, the skipper of Hyderabad, says they will have a bowl first. He adds that they take conditions into account while selecting the playing XI and the surface seems pretty similar to the ones that have been used and there's potential due on the cards as well. Mentions that the game is about fine margins and hopes to put on a better performance tonight. Informs that there are no changes to the playing XI and gives an update about his elbow and says that it is better now.
Lucknow (Playing XI) - KL Rahul (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder (In place of Dushmantha Chameera), Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Ravi Bishnoi.
Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Kane Williamson (C), Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Abdul Samad, Romario Shepherd, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Umran Malik, T Natarajan.
TOSS - The coin goes up and lands in favour of Hyderabad. They have elected to BOWL first.
PITCH REPORT - Rohan Gavaskar is pitchside and he says that it is a fresh pitch and it's an even 70 meters square of the wicket on both sides. He adds that at this stadium back of the length was the way and you couldn't pitch it up but tonight it is a different track and the pacers will look to pitch it up a bit further and the likes of Bhuvi will get more help.
Jason Holder has got his cap in the Lucknow huddle. So expect at least one change in the Lucknow lineup.
Hyderabad, on the other hand, had a forgettable outing in the last game. The bowling unit with enough quality bowlers leaked far too many runs while the new batting lineup just couldn't handle the pressure of the big score and failed miserably. They seem to be heavily dependent on a few international stars and they need their local talent to contribute with the bat if they want to go deep in the tournament. Can they lift themselves up and produce a better performance this time around? Or will Lucknow get their second win on the trot? We shall find out. Toss and teams sheets in a while.
Lucknow, one of the newest entrants in the Indian T20 League started the tournament with a loss in a close encounter but came back with a more clinical display in the second game. In both the games so far, the new franchise has displayed great fighting spirit and the depth of their batting department has been the highlight of their performance so far. Jason Holder is set to be available for selection in this game and that will boost their seam attack which has been a tad expensive. However, it was Ravi Bishnoi who yet again displayed why he is rated so highly with his crafty spin bowling in the last game and Lucknow will hope that he continues in the same vein.
It's time for the battle of Nawabs and Nizams as Lucknow get ready to lock horns against Hyderabad. We welcome everyone to our coverage as we get ready for another mouth-watering contest of this 15th edition of the Indian T20 League.
... MATCH DAY …
