Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
9.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller, flatter, around middle. Aiden Markram flicks it towards deep mid-wicket. Single taken!
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! Fullish delivery, outside off. Aiden Markram goes inside out over cover for a boundary.
9.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and away! A fuller ball, slower through the air, around midde. Aiden Markram gets down on his knee and sweeps it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
9.2 overs (1 Run) Spinning in, around middle, short again. Rahul Tripathi knocks it towards long on for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Drifting in, shorter ball, around middle. Aiden Markram pushes it towards long off for a single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Full delivery, around middle. Aiden Markram knocks it down to long on for a single.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Quicker again, outside off, fuller ball. Aiden Markram looks to cut this away, but he misses.
8.4 overs (1 Run) Quicker, flatter, on middle. Rahul Tripathi tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi presses forward and taps it towards point.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Spinning away, outside off, short delivery. Aiden Markram pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a single.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Sunil Narine begins with a shortish ball, around middle. Rahul Tripathi tucks it towards square leg for a single.
Drinks. Rahul Tripathi is looking in superb form and he just needs someone to hang on the other end. 99 needed in 72 balls and Hyderabad will fancy from here. Also, Sunil Narine is into the attack.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Tad shorter, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it towards extra-cover. 18 runs off the over!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, shorter, outside off. Rahul Tripathi guides it towards third man and takes a quick single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! And again! He is making this look so easy! Pitches it up again, outside off. Rahul Tripathi once again, gets down on his knee and smashes it inside out over cover for another biggie!
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This one is even bigger and better! Slower through the air, full, outside off. Rahul Tripathi gets down on his knee and lifts it high over extra cover for a biggie. He holds the pose as well!
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! WOW! Beautiful shot! A fuller ball, outside off. Rahul Tripathi leans and drives it over cover for a boundary.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller delivery, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram leans and taps it towards mid-wicket for a single.
Varun Chakaravarthy to bowl.
6.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! Shortish delivery, width on offer. Rahul Tripathi stays in his crease and upper cuts it over backward point for a biggie!
6.5 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up now, around middle. Aiden Markram pushes it towards extra-cover and takes a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rahul Tripathi guides it towards third man for a single.
6.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy runs! A short delivery, around off. Rahul Tripathi goes for the pull shot but the ball goes off the top edge over the keeper's head towards the fence for a boundary.
6.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Rahul Tripathi pushes it towards the fielder at cover.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Aman Khan begins with a low full toss, around middle. Aiden Markram knocks it to long on for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Touch short again, around middle. Rahul Tripathi pulls it to the fielder at mid-wicket. Hyderabad are 46 for 2 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Another short delivery, on the body. Rahul Tripathi swivels and pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie.
5.4 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it off the back foot towards cover for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Andre Russell drops it short again, around middle. Aiden Markram ducks underneath it.
Who walks out? Aiden Markram it is.
5.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CHOPPED ON! Andre Russell gets a big wicket here! The skipper of Hyderabad departs! Marginally short, around off. Kane Williamson looks to pull this, but the ball goes off the inside edge and back onto the stumps. Good start for Kolkata!
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Andre Russell begins with a shorter ball, around middle. Kane Williamson pulls it over mid-wicket for a boundary.
