Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! A dream delivery for any pace bowler! A yorker bowled to perfection and with sheer pace. This one is at 148.8 kph! Right in the slot, on middle. Iyer clears his front leg and tries to squeeze it out but the pace was so good that Iyer was late to get his bat down and the stumps behind knocks over. Shreyas Iyer played all over it.
9.5 overs (0 Run) This one is delivered at 147.5 kph! Short and outside off. Iyer dances in his crease and looks to ramp it away but misses. There was a third man standing.
9.4 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Touch short and around leg. Rana misses his tuck and gets hit high on the pads. It rolls to square leg and the batters take a leg bye.
9.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off. Iyer dabs it to third man for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) In the air and falls safely! On a length and on middle. Iyer looks to clip this on the leg side but gets an inside edge onto the pads. The ball lobs left of him and Malik charges across to catch it but fails. Should have put in a dive to take that.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Rana knocks it through covers for a quick single.
8.6 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Tossed up, on middle. Rana looks for the reverse sweeps but he gets a slight inside edge onto his pads. A huge appeal for LBW but not given. The ball rolls to point and they go for a quick single. The fielder throws to the keeper who clips the bails off and appeals. No review taken for LBW while Iyer was well inside his crease.
Run-out chance! There is a throw at the keeper's end, but Shreyas Iyer has made his ground.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now Rana says thank you! Again down the leg side and Rana sweeps it past short fine leg for a boundary.
8.4 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, outside off. Nitish guides it to point.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Angles it outside off, on a fuller side. Rana gets on his knee as he looks to drive but misses.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
8.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Thank you, says Shreyas Iyer! This is full, flighted but way down the leg side. Iyer paddles it and needs just to help it away to the empty fine leg fence.
7.6 overs (2 Runs) Keeps it outside off but this time there is lack of pace. Rana cuts and beats the point fielder and collects a couple.
Strategic break! Hyderabad certainly on top here! The pitch has been a paradise for the seamers. We witnessed some amazing swing bowling till now, and the bowlers have been rewarded with 3 wickets. Shreyas Iyer has taken his time but is looking settled, for now, Nitish Rana has looked confident as well. They will look to put a strong partnership from here. Jagadeesha Suchith comes into the attack now.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, angling outside off but just over the tramline. Rana looks to knock it out but misses.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on middle. Iyer works it in front of square leg for one more.
7.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, this is it to square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Now he uses his foot and gets the reward! Length and outside off. Rana takes the charge and slaps it over covers, in the gap for a boundary.
7.2 overs (0 Run) Hyderabad bowlers have been top-notch with consistency today! A length ball, outside off. Rana looks to cut it but without any foot movement, misses it.
7.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Iyer cuts it to third man for a single.
Shashank Singh comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Uses the pace! Short again, drifting on the hips. Rana waits and pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
6.5 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Touch short and angling around middle and leg. Iyer shuffles across and looks to flick but misses and gets hit on the pads. An appeal follows for LBW but that might be going down. A leg bye taken.
6.4 overs (2 Runs) Around off now, same length as the last delivery. Iyer hops and knocks it past point for a brace.
6.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off, at 146 kph! Iyer swings his bat again but fails to get any part of it.
6.2 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but not given! A length ball, outside off, extra bounce. Iyer flashes his bat at it but fails to connect.
Umran Malik comes into the attack.
6.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off. Iyer leans and drives it to deep cover for a couple of runs.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A sharp bouncer, around middle and leg. Rana sits under it. Kolkata are 38 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Angles it around off and makes it to nip back in. Iyer looks to push but gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off. Iyer punches off the back foot to covers.
5.3 overs (2 Runs) On the hips, flicked to the left of deep square leg for a couple of runs.
5.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Superb shot! Touch fuller and around middle. Iyer pushes it gently and past the diving mid on fielder for a boundary.
5.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and keeping it tight, around off. Iyer stays back to defend it to point.
