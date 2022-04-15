Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Presentation coming up...
Aiden Markram is up for a chat. He says it feels good, and it feels nice when a guy like Tripathi bats, but he feels good to win here. Mentions that he is happy to stay till the end and finish it. Says that he does not know what has clicked for him, things have fallen into place and he is happy to get over the line. Further adds that Tripathi was adding the most of the runs but the partnership was more important.
Shreyas Iyer, the skipper of Kolkata says that he is feeling drained and disappointed after putting in a good total. Mentions that Tripathi came on and didn't let the bowlers settle down and the batters did well to tackle the new ball as well. Adds that they were well settled at the end of the Powerplay and put a great effort as a batting unit but it was a bad day with the ball.
Nothing much to write for Kolkata, they did well to create pressure early on when the ball was swinging but once the ball was coming nicely onto the bat, it was just a procession for them and they waited rather than creating any chances. Sunil Narine was the only one economical as the other bowlers were taken to the cleaners. Andre Russell took two wickets while Cummins grabbed one but leaked runs at a high rate.
Hyderabad were under a bit of pressure as they lost both their openers inside the Powerplay but Tripathi and Markram combined to put a stand of 94 runs. It was Tripathi who took on the bowlers and played some beautiful shots and eventually got to his fifty. Once he fell, Markram took the charge and finished things off without much trouble. A superb batting performance by Hyderabad.
A comfortable win for Hyderabad and they continue their merry way as they win their third consecutive match. Two losses at the start but have been clinical chasing in their last three matches. It was a hard outing for Kolkata who tried hard with the ball but failed to create any pressure.
17.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Yes, he can! A shorter ball, around middle and leg. Aiden Markram pulls it over deep square leg for a maximum. Hyderabad win by 7 wickets!
17.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bigger and better! A fullish ball, outside off. Aiden Markram heaves it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie. 6 runs needed now. Can he finish it off with a biggie?
17.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Nicely done! Fuller ball, around middle. Aiden Markram whips it towards deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Nicholas Pooran taps it towards cover and scampers through to the other end.
17.1 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Aiden Markram punches it down to long on and rotates the strike.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Tad fuller, outside off. Aiden Markram drives it towards sweeper cover for a single.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Mix-up...but no harm done! Short delivery, around middle and leg. Nicholas Pooran knocks it towards mid-wicket. He leaves his crease late for a run. Sunil Narine chases the ball, and has a shy at the non-striker's end but he misses.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Shorter delivery, around middle. Aiden Markram strokes it down to long on for a single. Fifty for Aiden Markram! A well-composed knock from him!
16.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker, flatter, around middle. Aiden Markram hangs back and taps it towards cover-point.
16.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shortish delivery again. Nicholas Pooran knocks it to long on for a single.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Aiden Markram punches it towards sweeper cover for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) On middle, short ball. Nicholas Pooran defends it out. 23 needed off 24 balls.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Quicker, flatter, outside off. Aiden Markram pushes it towards cover for a single.
15.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BOOM! Another back-of-a-length delivery, around middle. Aiden Markram swivels and pulls it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie.
15.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lucky boundary! Shortish ball, wide of off. Aiden Markram looks to cut this away, but the ball goes off the under edge through the keeper's leg towards the fence for a boundary.
15.2 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Nicholas Pooran sweeps it towards deep square leg and rotates the strike.
15.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Aiden Markram swivels and pulls it towards deep square leg for a single.
