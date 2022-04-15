Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
19.5 overs (6 Runs) Six!
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! This is why he does not take the single because he believes in himself. Touch short and angling on middle. Russell clears his front leg and pulls it over square leg for a biggie.
19.3 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off. Russell slaps it to long off but does not take a run.
19.2 overs (1 Run) Quick single! On middle. Yadav pushes it to mid on. Rahul Tripathi from mid-wicket runs across but fails to gather the ball cleanly. Certainly, a run out chance there.
Umesh Yadav walks out to bat.
19.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! BOWLED! An arm ball, flatter and drifting around leg, it skids through as well. Khan gets low and tries to swing across but misses and the ball rattles the stumps. Would have been wiser by giving the strike to Russell.
Jagadeesha Suchith will bowl the final over of the innings!
18.6 overs (0 Run) A perfect yorker, on middle. Russell falls over as he tries to squeeze it out to mid-wicket. It will be Khan on strike for the final over.
18.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle, flicked to deep square leg for one.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Khan is away on his debut! Kumar rolls his finger on it, fuller and outside off. Khan shuffles across and lofts it over covers and in the gap, in the deep for a boundary.
Aman Khan comes to the crease.
18.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Change of pace from Kumar, slower, on a length and way outside off. Cummins tries to fetch it but gets a leading edge to mid on. Marco Jansen from long on runs forward and takes it with ease.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Angles it on the pads. Russell misses his tuck. Off the pads and the ball rolls to square leg for a leg bye.
18.1 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, slanting outside off, slower delivery. Russell tries to power it over cover but splices it to long off for a brace. Lands safely there.
17.6 overs (2 Runs) Nails the yorker, around leg. Cummins squeezes it through his legs and in the vacant square leg region and will get a couple of runs.
17.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on middle. Russell makes room and slams it back to Natarajan who gets a hand to it but the ball rolls past the non-strikers stumps and to long on for a single.
17.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! A full toss, around middle and leg. Russell pulls it, wide of deep mid-wicket and bags a boundary.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Length ball, slower and on the pads. Cummins mistimes his flick, in the air and in front of square leg for a single.
Pat Cummins comes to the crease.
17.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! A huge shout for caught behind but not given! Hyderabad take the review! There was a noise on it but might be from the bat hitting the deck. UltraEdge shows a murmur even before the ball passes the bat but there was a big spike when it crosses the bat and the third umpire is convinced and asks the on-field umpire to change his decision. This is full and just outside off. Rana makes room and looks to go over covers but seems to miss it. But the replay shows a spike and Rana goes after a good innings.
17.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Straight down the ground! Full ball, on middle. Rana smashes it past the bowler and it races away quickly into the fence.
T Natarajan (3-0-25-2) comes back on!
16.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Hammered! Fullish and on the pads. Russell flicks it to deep square leg. Marco Jansen runs to his left and dives but the ball is away from his reach. 16 coming off it.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Kumar gets his line right this time! A yorker, angling on middle. Russell gets his bat down and keeps it out.
16.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good reaction from Russell! Kumar serves it full and outside off. Russell muscles it over covers for a biggie.
16.3 overs (0 Run) Excellent delivery from Bhuvneshwar! A superb yorker, on middle. Russell cannot do much about it as he digs it out back.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tries to stay away from the arc but serves it over the tramline. Russell leaves it. Wided.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Good shot! Short and around off. Russell stands tall and upper cuts it over the keeper and wide of short third man for a boundary.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! Full, slower and down the leg side. Rana skips down and across and misses his flick. It rolls off the pads and to mid-wicket for a leg bye.
Strategic break! It's been a decent recovery from Kolkata. They have four overs to go now, and with Andre Russell and Nitish Rana now at the crease, they will be aiming to score over 165 runs. Anything above that they will be pleased. Hyderabad have done well though to keep things quiet for now, and they will want to do the same thing in the last four overs. Also, Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2-0-15-0) comes back on.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Just two runs against Andre Russell! Umran Malik is done with the ball for today and has been really impressive! A length ball, way outside off. Russell flashes his bat at it but misses.
15.5 overs (0 Run) Superb bowling from Malik! Another short ball, around middle and leg. Russell sits under it and falls down on the ground.
15.4 overs (0 Run) Malik is changing his length nicely here. Short and outside off. Russell again makes room and looks to slash at it but misses.
15.3 overs (0 Run) Comes over the wicket now, fuller and around leg. Russell makes room and looks to heave it but misses.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball from round the wicket, outside off. Russell knocks it past point but sweeper cover does well to rush across and keep it down to two.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, on middle. Russell can't get it past the mid-wicket fielder.
