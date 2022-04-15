Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (4 Runs) Four runs! Bonus runs! A length ball, slower and outside off. Pooran looks to push but misses. The keeper gets low to collect but the ball bounces in front of him and it rolls through his legs for a boundary. Andre Russell is not happy. 36 needed in 30 balls.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, this is hit in front of square on the leg side for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on the hips. Pooran wrists it to deep square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, angling outside off. Pooran swings and misses.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Around off. Pooran punches it to point.
Nicholas Pooran comes to the crease.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Finally Kolkata find a way to get the breakthrough but is it too late? Short of a length and around off, slower as well. Tripathi pulls it but fails to power it much. Hits it straight to long on where Venkatesh Iyer takes it.
14.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Hammered! Tripathi is enjoying at the moment! A length ball, angling on middle. Tripathi gets low and hooks it well over square leg for a biggie.
Andre Russell (1-0-11-1) comes back into the attack.
13.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Make it three in a row! Hyderabad taking the charge now! On a length again, outside off. Markram punches it to covers. The fielder there runs to his right and dives but the ball wins the race.
13.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! Length ball, outside off. Markram cuts it through covers for a boundary.
13.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just evades the keeper! Short ball, on middle. Markram looks to pull but gets a top edge to short fine leg. The keeper runs there and almost takes it but fumbles in the end. A boundary.
13.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and on middle, slower one this. Tripathi pulls it to deep square leg for one.
13.2 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Tripathi opens the face of the bat and guides it to backward point.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Full ball, tailing back in around off. Markram looks to push but gets an inside edge to fine leg for a single.
Strategic break! Hyderabad are still ahead in this game for now. Rahul Tripathi is scoring runs at a brisk rate, while Aiden Markram is playing the anchor role. Kolkata have managed to bowl two tight overs, but they need wickets to take control of this game. 63 runs needed off 42 balls. Also, Umesh Yadav comes back into the attack.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Flatter, quicker and outside off. Aiden chops it to point for a single.
12.5 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off, spinning away. Markram cuts it late and to short third man.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, eased down to long off for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, tailing around leg. Tripathi gets lot to paddle it to short fine leg.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Angling on the pads. Tripathi whips it but straight to short fine leg.
12.1 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, on off. Tripathi steps forward and drills it to deep mid-wicket for a couple of runs.
11.6 overs (1 Run) Tad short and on middle. Tripathi pulls it aerially and to deep backward square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, around off. Tripathi gets on top of the bounce and hits it to point.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. Markram drives it nicely to mid off and will settle with a single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) On a length and on off, Aiden pushes it to long on for a run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Short and on leg, pulled away to deep square leg for a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on off. Markram punches it firmly but finds short mid-wicket.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Floated and around off. Tripathi works it to point.
10.5 overs (2 Runs) Flatter and on middle. Tripathi clips it with soft hands to square leg and comes back for the second easily. Hyderabad is cruising through.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Darted on the pads, this is flicked to square leg for a run.
10.3 overs (1 Run) On middle. Tripathi tucks it to square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, on off. Kept out.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! In the air...and clears the fence with ease! Tossed up, full and on middle. Rahul Tripathi looks to slog-sweep it, does not middle it but gets enough to clear the fence. 100 up as well!
