Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, outside off. Nitish Rana pushes it to the fielder at cover.
14.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Andre Russell tucks it towards square leg for a single.
14.4 overs (1 Run) Fuller in length, on the pads. Nitish Rana flicks it towards deep square leg for a single. That will be fifty for Nitish Rana! It's been such an important knock. He will want to go on till the end.
14.3 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Nitish Rana pushes it back to the bowler.
14.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Lovely shot! A fuller delivery, outside off. Nitish Rana shuffles across, and paddle scoops it over the fielder at short fine leg for a boundary.
14.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Nitish Rana ducks and leaves it alone.
13.6 overs (1 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Nitish Rana knocks it down to long on for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off, fuller length delivery. Andre Russell guides it towards sweeper cover for a single.
13.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Andre Russell means business! Tad shorter now, around middle. Andre Russell clears his front leg and smashes it over deep mid-wicket for a biggie!
13.3 overs (2 Runs) Fuller delivery, outside off. Andre Russell clears his front foot and whips it towards deep mid-wicket. Two taken!
13.2 overs (0 Run) Marco Jansen drops it short now, down leg. Andre Russell ducks under it.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Slower, on the thigh pads, on a length. Nitish Rana tucks it towards fine leg for a single.
Andre Russell walks out.
12.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Good come back by Umran Malik! He drops it short once again, around off this time. Sheldon Jackson goes for the pull again, but this time the ball goes off the top edge towards fine leg. T Natarajan there keeps his eyes on the ball and takes a sharp catch. Kolkata have lost half their side now.
12.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Another maximum! This time it's Sheldon Jackson! A shorter ball, around middle. Sheldon Jackson pulls it over deep square leg for a biggie!
12.4 overs (0 Run) Well bowled! A yorker-length delivery, around middle. Sheldon Jackson digs it out towards the bowler.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sheldon Jackson taps it towards point.
12.2 overs (3 Runs) Fuller ball, around middle and leg. Nitish Rana flicks it towards the vacant mid-wicket region. Three taken!
12.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flat six! Uses the pace here Nitish Rana! On a length, outside off. Nitish Rana uses the depth of the crease, moves away and slashes it towards third man for a biggie!
11.6 overs (0 Run) A stifled appeal there for LBW, but the umpire is unmoved! A length ball, tailing back in, around middle. Sheldon Jackson looks to block this but he gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Nitish Rana flicks it towards mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Top shot! Back of a length, outside off. Nitish Rana stays in his crease and lifts it over cover for a boundary.
11.3 overs (2 Runs) On a length, outside off. Nitish Rana punches it off the back foot towards cover for a brace.
11.2 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Nitish Rana blocks it out.
11.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! A fuller ball, around middle. Nitish Rana heaves it high towards deep mid-wicket. The ball lands straight on the boundary cushions there! A maximum for Nitish Rana!
T Natarajan is back on. 6 runs and 2 wickets in his first over.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and off. Nitish Rana tucks it towards square leg for a single.
10.5 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW, but the umpire says no! This one comes in with the arm, full ball, around leg. Nitish Rana looks to sweep but he misses and gets hit on his front pad. Hyderabad opts for a review! No bat involved, confirms UltraEdge. Ball Tracking shows it was pitching outside leg. The on-fielder decision stands. Hyderabad lose a review!
10.4 overs (2 Runs) Slower through the air, full, on the pads. Nitish Rana flicks it towards deep square leg for a brace.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Tad shorter, on the pads. Sheldon Jackson tucks it towards square leg for a single.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, slower through the air, on middle. Sheldon Jackson blocks it out.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Nitish Rana pulls it to the fielder at deep mid-wicket for a single.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.2 overs, Kolkata Knight Riders are 122/5. The live updates of Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders live score, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.