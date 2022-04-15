Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Kane guides it to third man for a run.
4.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, outside off, it shapes away late and Kane Williamson misses his cut.
4.5 overs (0 Run) Kane Williamson punches this length ball straight to point.
4.4 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Kane Williamson charges down and looks to push but misses.
4.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! Short of a length and on middle. Kane Williamson reads it quickly and goes on the back foot, pulls it to deep square leg for a boundary.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Tripathi dabs it with soft hands to the slip cordon for another run.
4.1 overs (1 Run) Another quick single! Hyderabad living dangerously. Length ball, on off. Kane Williamson taps it in front of cover-point and runs across for a quick single. Yadav collects it and has a shy at his end but misses.
3.6 overs (1 Run) Around off again. Kane Williamson gets on his toes as he drops it to covers. Rahul Tripathi calls for a single and makes his ground on time.
3.5 overs (0 Run) Length ball, on off. Kane Williamson defends it to covers.
3.5 overs (5 Runs) Five wides! Bonus runs! A pacy short ball, on middle. Kane Williamson sits under it. Sheldon Jackson, the keeper jumps but the ball is not in his reach and it races away to the fence.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Touch fuller and around off. Defended back to Cummins.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and on middle. Tripathi hops and defends under his eyes. The ball bounces just over the stumps and wide of the keeper. The batters take a single.
3.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Proper timing there! Fullish and outside off. Tripathi lofts it to extra-cover, a couple of bounces and into the fence. Holds the pose as well.
3.1 overs (1 Run) Full and slanting on middle. Kane Williamson pushes it to mid on for an easy single.
2.6 overs (1 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Kane Williamson knocks it through point for a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) On middle. Blocked out.
2.4 overs (0 Run) A bit of mix-up but no damage done in the end! Length and on middle. Kane Williamson tucks it to mid-wicket and there is a slight yes or no moment but both get back in their respective crease. The fielder there came quickly to the ball to stop the run.
2.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on middle, it jags back in. Kane Williamson looks to defend but gets beaten on the inside edge and gets rapped on the pads. Going down...
2.2 overs (1 Run) Length and on off. Tripathi taps it in front of cover for a quick single.
2.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full and drifting on the pads. Tripathi flicks it wide of deep square leg for a boundary. Lovely shot.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! First boundary off the innings! A length ball, outside off. Kane Williamson hangs his bat out and plays with soft hands to the slip cordon. The ball beats both the slip fielders as the ball races in-between them and into the fence.
1.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Tripathi shuffles and looks to play the lap shot but miscues it to square leg for a single.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, slanting down the leg side. A wide given.
Rahul Tripathi walks out to bat at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Cummins strikes and opens the wickets column. A length ball, from 'round the wicket and outside off. Sharma hangs on the back foot and looks to punch but gets a thick inside edge and it ricochets back onto the stumps. Abhishek Sharma was clearly struggling to time the ball.
1.3 overs (0 Run) Extra bounce there at 137 clicks, outside off. Sharma looks to slash at it but misses.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Sharma mistimes his punch there. The ball rolls back on the deck.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Abhishek looks to cut but bottom edges it to the right of the keeper, Sheldon Jackson dives to that side and stops it.
Who will bowl from the other end? Pat Cummins it is!
0.6 over (1 Run) A single to end the over! Length and on off. Sharma pushes it off the inner half of the bat and to mid on and will keep the strike.
0.5 over (0 Run) This is outside off. Sharma taps it to point.
0.4 over (0 Run) Length and on middle. Sharma tucks it to mid-wicket.
0.3 over (0 Run) Length and outside off. Sharma guides it straight to point.
0.2 over (2 Runs) On the hips, Sharma tickles it fine to the fine leg fence and the fielder there does well to stop it. Two runs taken.
0.1 over (0 Run) A length ball, angling outside off, nips away slightly. Sharma has a feel for it but pulls his bat out in time.
