Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Kolkata Knight Riders from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
We are all set for the action. The players of Hyderabad are out in the middle. Aaron Finch and Venkatesh Iyer are the openers for Kolkata.
Aaron Finch is down for a chat. He says it is a new franchise but he is happy as the team is off to a great start. Adds that he will bring some experience and he feels, he has good momentum behind him. Tells that, they are consistent and Shreyas is calm in leading his troops. Admits that there is a bit of movement with the new ball at all venues but at some stage, they have to bat first as well.
Shreyas Iyer the skipper of Kolkata, says that he cannot really say much about the wicket, there is a lot of grass on it, but he is happy to bat first. Informs that Aaron Finch and Aman Khan will make their debut and Sheldon Jackson comes in as well.
Kane Williamson the skipper of Hyderabad says they will bowl first, looks like a good wicket and they are considering the dew factor as well. Adds that they are improving and growing and they are just focusing on themselves. Informs Sundar misses out and Jagadeesha Suchith takes his place.
Kolkata (Playing XI) - Aaron Finch (In for Ajinkya Rahane), Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (C), Sheldon Jackson (WK) (In for Sam Billings), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Aman Khan (In for Rasikh Dar), Varun Chakaravarthy, Umesh Yadav.
Hyderabad (Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Aiden Markram, Shashank Singh, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jagadeesha Suchith (In for Washington Sundar), T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
UPDATE - Aaron Finch and Aman Khan have been given their caps and they are all set to make their debut for Kolkata.
Pitch Report - Simon Doull informs that there is a lovely grass coverage on it, and will give a nice pace and bounce. Adds that batters have made the most of scoring runs in the early stages here but hard to score in the fag end. Tells that the skipper will choose to bat first, put runs on the board and look around 185-190.
Kolkata on the hand, will hope their openers get along as well because Ajinkya Rahane is getting ample support but in return, he is not giving the best result. Yet again toss will be a key factor in the game. So, what will it be bat or bowl first? We will find out. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Hyderabad will be without their key player Washington Sundar, who has given them the perfect balance with both bat and bowl. Hyderabad used him as a lone spinner but there might be some changes in the pack as they find someone who gives them the same aptitude. Kane Williamson and Abhishek Sharma have shown promising signs and Hyderabad will hope for another good performance on top from both of them.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match number 25 where Hyderabad will take on Kolkata. Things have started to click for Hyderabad who have finally found the perfect balance after losing the first two games but they have a big task forward as they face Kolkata who are looking strong as ever and will look to bounce back and try and clinch the top spot in the points table.
... Match Day...
