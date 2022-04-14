Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will face each other in Match 25 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 on Friday at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. It has been a mixed bag so far for SRH, who have won two and lost two matches out of the total four games and are placed third from bottom. KKR, on the other hand, have won three and lost two matches and occupy the third place in the points table for the time being. Both franchises will be aiming to gather crucial points and strengthen their position in the table as the tournament goes further.

When will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played on Friday, April 15.

Where will SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match be played?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be played at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

What time will the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match begin?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will broadcast live on Star Sports Network.

Where to watch live streaming of SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match?

The live streaming of the SRH vs KKR IPL 2022 match will be available on Hotstar.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)