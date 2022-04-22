Mumbai Indians (MI) are currently going through an abysmal season as they have failed to register a single win in their ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 campaign. After their defeat to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Thursday, the franchise hit a new low, becoming the only team to lose their first seven matches in a single IPL season. At the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, MI lost by three wickets as MS Dhoni hit the match-winning four on the final ball. Speaking to ESPNcricinfo, Australian batter Chris Lynn, who was with MI for two seasons, analysed the franchise's recent form and stated that signs of "factions" have started to appear within the camp.

Lynn, who played just one match during his stint with MI, said on ESPNcricinfo's T20 Time:Out show, "When you are down at the bottom of the table, guys like your captain, but also Kieron Pollard - he will be normally running in from deep mid-on or mid-off, helping out, calming him down".

"We haven't seen that with Mumbai yet because they are starting to sort of break off into little groups and they just want to get off the field. And it's not a great sign. And I think the change room right now wouldn't be a great place to be in".

Lynn also explained that the environment was different when MI won the title in IPL 2020, although he failed to play a single match.

"Flip side of that, when they won the tournament two years ago, there were conversations happening all the time - how can we get better, how can we get out of the over. All those little organic conversations were happening without coaching staff telling them to do that because blokes were up and about wanting to win", he said.

"So, we are not seeing that, we are seeing the complete opposite: it seems like instead of a team of 11, there's 11 individuals out there."

Commenting on MI's loss to CSK, Lynn pointed out that the Rohit Sharma-led side are having issues with the bat, ball, while fielding and also mentally.

"Winning is a habit and losing is a habit", he said.

"And we are seeing that with Chennai at the other end, they are playing some decent cricket. Mumbai on the other hand - they have got issues with the bat, with the ball, and in the field and mentally. It just seems like there are factions everywhere in the set-up. So hopefully they can sort that out soon because when Mumbai is playing good cricket it is good for IPL, it's good for world cricket, and they are a very, very impressive side when they are doing well", he further added.

Mumbai are currently bottom of the IPL 2022 Points Table with zero points from seven games. In their next match, they face Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Sunday, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.