After Royal Challengers Bangalore's Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 journey ending with a defeat to Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2, star batter Virat Kohli took to social media on Saturday and penned an emotional note to everyone associated with the franchise. Kohli was dismissed for just seven runs during RCB's seven-wicket defeat to RR at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. The former RCB skipper thanked the "12th Man Army" and the management for their continuous support throughout the season, and said that they "make cricket special".

"Sometimes you win, and sometimes you don't, but the 12th Man Army, you have been fantastic, always backing us throughout our campaign. You make cricket special. The learning never stops. A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season," Kohli captioned the post.

A big thanks to the management, support staff and all the people who are part of this amazing franchise. See you next season @RCBTweets #PlayBold (2/2) — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 28, 2022

Kohli's struggles in IPL 2022 were quite evident as the 33-year-old managed to score just 341 runs in 16 matches, including two half-centuries.

Amid his recent struggles, several former cricketers, including former India head coach Ravi Shastri, have said that Kohli should take a break from the sport.

Kohli has been rested for the upcoming five-match T20I series against South Africa, starting June 9.

KL Rahul will lead the team in the absence of skipper Rohit Sharma, who also endured a poor outing during the ongoing IPL season.

Both Kohli and Rohit are set to return to action during the one-off Test against England, which will be played between July 1-5 at Edgbaston in Birmingham.