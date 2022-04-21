Delhi Capitals cruised to a 9-wicket win over Punjab Kings on Wednesday as they chased down the below par target of 116 run sin just 10.3 overs to register a comprehensive win. The match was set up by Delhi's bowlers as they dismissed Punjab for just 115 runs. It was a complete team performance as four bowlers picked up 2 wickets each to bring about Punjab's downfall.

But it was the chase that put the fans on the edge of their seats as Prithvi Shaw and David Warner blasted two sixes and 17 boundaries between them to ensure DC recorded a big win, which would not just given them 2 points but also improve their net run-rate massively.

Shaw was dismissed for 41 off 20 deliveries, while Warner took the team home with an unbeaten 60 off just 30 balls. Sarfaraz Khan was unbeaten on 12.

Former India batter and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar was impressed with Shaw and Warner's approach of chasing the target down fast.

"We have seen several times that teams chasing a smaller target tend to take their time as they feel they have a lot of overs in hand and the batters try to get 40-50 runs under their belt. But Shaw and Warner are not that kind of batters. These two would chase the target down in the same way even if the question of net-run-rate was not there.

"Shaw knows just one way to bat and he has the same approach. Warner is an Australian and he will never play defensive cricket. He plays balls on their merit.

"I remember when Australia had that great team and Hayden and Gilchrist used to open for them in limited overs cricket and when they had a small target to chase they used to always chase it down in 10-15 overs. It was great to watch. An all round performance (from Delhi Capitals)," Manjrekar said while speaking on the ESPNCrincinfo show T20 Timeout.

The victory helped DC improve their play-off chances as they now have 6 points from 6 matches.