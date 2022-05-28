Mohammed Siraj was retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore for a whopping Rs 7 crore ahead of the mega IPL auction. The team would have expected a lot from the Indian pacer in IPL 2022, but instead Siraj's performances this season proved to be a damp squib. So much so that he was even dropped for a match. He, however, returned to the playing XI for RCB's playoffs matches but yet again failed to rise to the occasion. On Friday night, when the team needed him to put in a good performance, Siraj once again had a nightmare outing. He bowled just two overs where he was plundered for 31 runs. Siraj was smashed for three sixes in the two overs he bowled against Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 2 and in the process, registered a record he would quickly want to forget.

Siraj has now conceded the most number of sixes in a single edition of the Indian Premier League. He has been whacked for 31 sixes in IPL 2022 season.

His teammate Wanindu Hasaranga has been hit for 30 sixes this season, but in all that has managed to take a whopping 26 wickets, making him the joint-highest wicket-taker with Yuzvendra Chahal this season.

In fact, thanks to his economy rate of 7.54, which is slightly better than Chahal's, Hasaranga currently leads the Purple Cap race.

In comparison, Siraj has an overall economy rate of 10.07 this season and has taken only nine wickets in 15 games.

Before the 2022 season, West Indies star Dwayne Bravo had held the unwanted record, having been hit for 29 sixes in the 2018 edition.

Chahal, who has been a revelation for RR this season, features twice in the top 5 list. He conceded 28 sixes in the 2015 season and in IPL 2022, he has been hit for 27 sixes.