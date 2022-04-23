Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.5 overs (0 Run) No run.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Fuller in length, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga leaves it alone.
9.3 overs (0 Run) BEATEN! Good-length ball, just outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to defend but the ball whizzes past his outside edge.
9.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Another one bites the dust and Hyderabad are bossing the game big time! Malik goes 'round the wicket and hits the deck hard, around leg. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to hook it but he gets a bit late on it. The ball ricochets off the gloves and Nicholas Pooran dives to his right to take a good catch. The umpire send it upstairs to check whether Pooran caught it cleanly. The replays show that the ball clearly carried to Pooran. Bangalore lose their seventh wicket. Wanindu Hasaranga walks out to bat.
Is that a clean catch? Yes, it is! The replay shows Nicholas Pooran has taken the catch cleanly. OUT says the umpire!
9.1 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed taps it behind square on the off side and comes back for the second run.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, around off. Harshal Patel drives it to the extra cover fielder.
Harshal Patel comes to the crease now.
8.5 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT BEHIND! Oh, dear! Bangalore lose their in-form batter in Dinesh Karthik and they slip further! Excellent review from Hyderabad and they are ecstatic! This was a full ball, around leg. DK kneels to sweep it fine but he fails to nail his shot this time. The ball just tickles his glove on the way and Nicholas Pooran takes a sharp catch down leg. They appeal but the umpire says no. Hyderabad sent it upstairs straightaway. The UltraEdge shows a spike as the ball passes the glove and DK is a goner. The on-field decision is overturned!
Review! Hyderabad have reviewed a caught behind decision against Dinesh Karthik! UltraEdge does show a spike as the ball passes through his gloves! A successful review and Dinesh Karthik walks back without scoring.
8.4 overs (0 Run) This is a bit quicker, on a length, around middle. Dinesh Karthik blocks it out.
8.3 overs (0 Run) Nicely tossed up, on leg. DK gets down on his knee and sweeps it fine towards the short fine leg fielder.
Strategic break! Hyderabad are all over Bangalore! They have lost half their side within just 9 overs. We still cannot write them off the game, they do have still have their finisher Dinesh Karthik left. But he will have to play a sort of different innings here. If Hyderabad can get rid of Dinesh Karthik and Shahbaz Ahmed early, then they will not have much to chase.
8.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! STUMPED! Jagadeesha Suchith joins the party and things get worse for Bangalore as they lose their fifth wicket. Clever bowling from Suchith and he deserved this wicket. Suyash backs away to slog, so Jagadeesha Suchith follows him, bowls it slower, on a length. Suyash misses his heave and gets into a tangle. Nicholas Pooran behind the sticks collects the ball cleanly and whips the bails off. He appeals and the decision is sent upstairs. The replay shows that Suyash was well outside the crease.
Stumping chance! The replay rolls in and shows Suyash Prabhudessai is well out of his crease. His back foot was well behind the line.
8.1 overs (2 Runs) Tossed up, on middle. Suyash Prabhudessai skips down the track and mistimes his heave wide of the long on fielder. Marco Jansen cuts it off with a dive and the batters take two runs.
7.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! Malik bowls it full and outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed gets low in his crease and strokes it over the cover fielder for a boundary.
7.6 overs (1 Run) No ball! Another bumper, over the batter's shoulder. Shahbaz Ahmed misses his pull and the umpire calls it no ball for height. Free Hit to follow.
7.5 overs (0 Run) A short ball, angling in from middle. Shahbaz Ahmed does well to duck underneath. This is some serious some pace from Umran Malik!
7.4 overs (0 Run) Play and a miss! Short of a length, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed stays back to cut but he misses.
7.3 overs (3 Runs) Nicely worked! Good-length ball, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai works it through the mid-wicket region. The fielder there cuts it off and the batters collect three runs.
7.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and well outside off. Suyash throws his bat at it but he fails to make any connection. Sheer pace from Umran Malik!
7.1 overs (0 Run) A well-directed bumper, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai looks to pull but he misses.
Umran Malik comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (3 Runs) An overthrow and they get three runs in the end! A length ball, around leg. Suyash Prabhudessai nudges it through square leg and comes back for the second run. The fielder in the deep hurls a wayward throw at the keeper's end and the batters sneak in another run.
6.5 overs (0 Run) An appeal for caught behind but that was clearly off the pad. Flatter ball, on leg. Suyash Prabhudessai looks to whip it through the leg side but he misses. The ball ricochets off his pad and Nicholas Pooran behind the sticks, collects it cleanly.
6.4 overs (1 Run) This is darted on the pads. Shahbaz Ahmed sits back and tucks it to the leg side for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai mistimes his cut shot through the cover region for a run.
6.2 overs (0 Run) An overpitched ball, on off. Suyash Prabhudessai drags it back to the bowler.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, around off and turning away late. Suyash Prabhudessai looks to defend but he gets an outside edge towards short third man.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Suchith starts with a wayward ball, down leg. Suyash misses his flick and the umpire calls it wide.
Jagadeesha Suchith comes into the attack. He replaces T Natarajan.
5.6 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Shahbaz Ahmed taps it towards point. At the end of the Powerplay, Bangalore are 31/4.
5.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai punches it to the cover fielder and takes a single.
5.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Just wide of the leaping Kane Williamson at wide mid off. Hyderabad almost had their fifth wicket there. A full ball, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai looks to drive but he gets the toe-end of bat and ends up slicing it towards the mid off region. Kane Williamson at mid off, moves quickly to his left, puts in a dive and tries to grab it with one hand. He fails to do so and the ball goes past him for a boundary.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai looks to defend but he gets an under-edge onto the deck.
5.2 overs (0 Run) In that channel, just outside off and shaping away late. Suyash stays back and lets it through to the keeper.
5.1 overs (0 Run) Jansen goes full and around middle. Suyash drags it towards mid on.
5.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! A length ball, angling down leg. Suyash Prabhudessai misses his flick and the umpire signals wide.
