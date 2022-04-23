Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
14.5 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! A slower ball, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga stays in his crease and looks to cut this away but he misses.
14.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much-needed boundary for Bangalore! Fuller delivery, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga drives it past the diving fielder at cover for a cracking boundary.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Wanindu Hasaranga sways away from it.
14.2 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, around middle. Josh Hazlewood taps it towards point and takes a single.
14.1 overs (1 Run) Outside off, shorter ball. Wanindu Hasaranga slashes it towards sweeper cover for a single.
13.6 overs (0 Run) Full in length, around middle and leg. Josh Hazlewood blocks it out towards mid on. Great spell from Umran Malik! A wicket and 13 runs off his four overs!
13.5 overs (0 Run) Overpitched delivery, outside off. Josh Hazlewood looks to drive this but he misses.
13.4 overs (0 Run) On a length now, outside off. Josh Hazlewood taps it towards point.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, full in length. Josh Hazlewood slashes this and finds the fielder at cover-point.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, angling in, around middle. Josh Hazlewood pushes it towards mid on.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. Wanindu Hasaranga drives it towards cover and takes a quick single.
12.6 overs (0 Run) Yorker-length delivery, around middle. Josh Hazlewood blocks it out.
12.5 overs (1 Run) A good-length delivery, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga dabs it towards third man for a single.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle. Josh Hazlewood tucks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Josh Hazlewood leans back and leaves it alone.
12.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Josh Hazlewood shows the full face of the bat and pushes it back to the bowler.
Josh Hazlewood walks out to bat.
12.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CLEANED HIM UP! T Natarajan comes back into the attack and strikes straightaway! He grabs his second wicket and Bangalore lose their 8th now. A length ball, shaping away a tad, around off. Harshal Patel looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge. The ball goes on to knock the off pole. Nothing has gone Bangalore's way so far in this game.
11.6 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Wanindu Hasaranga pushes it towards mid off.
11.5 overs (0 Run) On a length, around middle. Wanindu Hasaranga defends it out.
11.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, down the leg side. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to flick this but he misses, the ball goes off his pads towards the keeper.
11.3 overs (0 Run) NOT OUT! Something to cheer about for Bangalore! A length ball, around off. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to block this but he misses. There was a sound there and a huge appeal for caught behind, the umpire agrees! Wanindu Hasaranga opts for a review! The replay rolls in and shows the ball goes off the pad towards the keeper. No bat involved there!
Review! Wanindu Hasaranga has reviewed it straightaway after he has been adjudged caught behind. The UltraEdge shows that the ball clearly missed the bat. The umpire also checks for LBW but the impact is outside off.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, on a length. Wanindu Hasaranga tries to slash this but he misses. Wide called!
11.2 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! On a length, outside off, at 146.3 clicks. Wanindu Hasaranga looks to have a push at it but he gets beaten on the outside edge.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Angling in, on a length, around middle, at 144.3 clicks. Harshal Patel taps it towards mid-wicket and takes a quick single.
10.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Wanindu Hasaranga defends it out solidly.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Harshal Patel slashes it towards deep point for a single.
10.4 overs (0 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. Harshal Patel blocks it out.
10.3 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller delivery. Harshal Patel steps down and pushes it towards cover.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Tosses it up, full, around middle. Harshal Patel defends it out.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Wide! Down the leg side, fuller ball. Harshal Patel misses his flick. Wide called!
10.1 overs (2 Runs) Flatter ball, tad fuller, on the pads. Harshal Patel flicks it towards fine leg for a brace. 50 up for Bangalore!
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 15.1 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore are 65/8. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.