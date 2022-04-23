Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
2.6 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai leaves it alone.
2.5 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Glenn Maxwell leans to drive but the ball goes off the outside edge towards third man for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) Swinging in, on a length, around middle and leg. Suyash Prabhudessai taps it towards square leg for a single.
2.3 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai leaves it alone.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai taps it towards point.
2.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell pushes it towards cover and takes a single.
Suyash Prabhudessai walks out to bat.
1.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! Jansen might have not got a hat-trick, but he has got three wickets in his first over! What an over by the South African! Another full delivery, outside off, nipping away a tad. Anuj Rawat presses forward and looks to block this, but the ball goes off the outside edge towards second slip. Aiden Markram once again takes a low good catch towards his right. Bangalore are in deep trouble!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, outside off. Glenn Maxwell pushes it towards mid off and takes a single. He gets off the mark!
1.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Wide of off, length delivery. Glenn Maxwell slashes it at it but he misses.
1.5 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tad shorter, down the leg side. Glenn Maxwell lets that go through to the keeer. Wide given!
1.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, outside off, shaping away. Glenn Maxwell leaves it alone.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat. He will face the hat-trick ball.
1.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND TAKEN! What a start for Marco Jansen and Hyderabad! Two wickets in two balls and Virat Kohli goes back on his very first delivery, yet again. Fuller ball, shaping away, around off. Virat Kohli looks to drive this but the ball goes off the outside edge towards second slip. Aiden Markram there pouches it safely. Nothing going Kohli's way in this edition of the Indian T20 League. Marco Jansen is on a hat-trick!
Virat Kohli walks in at number 3.
1.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Marco Jansen strikes in his first over and he gets rid of the Banglore skipper, Faf du Plessis! A peach of a delivery. On a length, shaping away just a tad, on off. Faf du Plessis looks to block this but he gets beaten on the outside edge and the ball goes on to knock the off pole.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Marco Jansen begins with a fuller ball, angling in, around middle. Faf du Plessis pushes it towards mid on.
Who will bowl from the other end? Marco Jansen it is.
0.6 over (0 Run) Good-length delivery, shaping away, outside off. Anuj Rawat leaves it alone. 5 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (1 Run) Good fielding! On a length, swinging away, outside off. Faf du Plessis pushes it towards cover-point. Jagadeesha Suchith dives to his left, and makes an excellent stop! Single taken!
0.4 over (0 Run) This one tails back in, on a length, around middle and leg. Faf du Plessis defends it out.
0.3 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf du Plessis and Bangalore are underway in style! Touch fuller now, shaping away, outside off. Faf du Plessis caresses it past mid off for a boundary.
0.2 over (0 Run) On a length again, outside off. Faf du Plessis stays in his crease and blocks it towards the off side.
0.1 over (0 Run) Bhuvneshwar Kumar begins with a length ball, shaping away, outside off. Faf du Plessis taps it towards the fielder at point.
We are set for the game to begin! The match officials have made their way out to the middle. The players of Hyderabad are in a huddle before they spread out on the field. Faf du Plessis and Anuj Rawat walk out to bat for Bangalore. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will start proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that it's their first game on this ground, the surface has looked pretty decent here, and the league is offering something to the bowlers as well. Mentions that it's a new ground for them, but the pitch here has looked pretty consistent in terms of batting and they have to plan accordingly. Adds that they always have to keep believing in the guys who have not been performing, but for them, it's different players stepping up in different games.
Kane Williamson the skipper of Hyderabad, says that they will bowl first. Tells that the conditions are quite humid and there might be some dew later in the evening. Informs that they are unchanged heading into this game. Adds that Washington Sundar is getting better day by day and he would be fit for their next game.
Bangalore (Unchanged Playing XI) - Anuj Rawat, Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
Hyderabad (Unchanged Playing XI) - Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (C), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran (WK), Shashank Singh, Jagadeesha Suchith, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Marco Jansen, T Natarajan, Umran Malik.
TOSS - Hyderabad have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first.
Hyderabad have been in red-hot form, as they have managed to win four games in a row, after suffering defeats in their first two games. They have a solid bowling attack and the likes of Umran Malik and Marco Jansen have been quite impressive with their pace and accuracy. Will Hyderabad carry on with their march and register yet another win? Or will Bangalore be able to break Hyderabad's four-game winning streak with good team performance? We shall find that shortly. Stick around for the toss and further updates.
Bangalore are coming into this clash at the back of two consecutive wins and Faf du Plessis and his troops would be eager to make it three wins in a row. They have played well as a unit and seem to have all their bases covered. The only worry for them would be the form of Virat Kohli, but the pitches at Brabourne have favoured the batters so far, and Kohli will be looking to make the most of it.
The games of the Indian T20 League are coming at a rate of knots, and we have another cracker of a game coming up, folks. Game number 36 sees a clash between Hyderabad and Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium. Both these sides have been in good form off late and they will be keen to carry on with the winning momentum. On that note, a very warm welcome to our coverage.
... Match Day ...
