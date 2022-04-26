Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (0 Run) OUT! TIMBER! Rajat Patidar goes now! Ashwin goes wide of the crease and angles a short ball, around off. Patidar gets on the back foot to punch but misses and the ball rattles the off pole. Rajasthan in the pole position.
9.5 overs (2 Runs) Quicker one and angling on off. Patidar shuffles across and nudges it to deep square leg for a brace.
9.4 overs (0 Run) Fullish delivery, on middle. Patidar drives it back to the bowler.
9.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and angling on middle. Ahmed sweeps it to deep square leg for a single.
9.2 overs (0 Run) This one drifts back in, around off. Ahmed defends it out.
9.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter, slower the air and outside off. Ahmed looks to cut but he was cramped for room there.
Strategic break! Rajasthan have started brilliantly. They have got rid of Bangalore's three big stars. It's up to the young guns and ofcourse their finisher, Dinesh Karthik. Rajasthan will want to grab more wickets and keep mounting the pressure on the opposition. Not to forget, Yuzvendra Chahal is yet to bowl. For now, Ravichandran Ashwin comes back into the attack.
8.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Good end to the over and a much needed six for Bangalore. On a length and angling down the leg side. Patidar just helps it on its way, all the way over deep square leg for a biggie.
8.5 overs (1 Run) Outside off. Ahmed strokes it to deep cover for a single.
8.4 overs (1 Run) This one slightly nips back in, fuller and around off. Patidar looks to push but gets an inside edge to square leg. A single.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Full and on off. Ahmed drills it to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) On a length ball, on middle. Ahmed defends it out.
8.1 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and on off. Patidar tucks it behind square on the leg side for a single.
7.6 overs (1 Run) A friendly full toss, on middle, it is pushed to long on for a single.
7.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is hit to deep square leg for one.
7.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ahmed works it to backward point.
7.3 overs (1 Run) On middle, eased down to long on for a run.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Length ball, down the leg side. Rajat lets it through.
7.2 overs (2 Runs) Full ball, on off. Patidar flicks it to deep mid-wicket and completes a couple of runs with a big dive.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, cut straight to point.
Daryl Mitchell comes into the attack.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quick single! A length ball, outside off. Ahmed mistimes his push on the off side. The ball rolls around the corner and the batters take a sharp single. Two wickets and a run from this over. Excellent stuff from Kuldeep Sen.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Bangs a bouncer, on middle. Ahmed sits under it.
6.4 overs (0 Run) A length ball, angling across outside off. Ahmed looks to push but misses. Nearly another wicket.
Shahbaz Ahmed comes out to face the hat-trick ball.
6.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! EDGED AND GONE! Another one bites the dust and this time it is the big fish, Glenn Maxwell who goes for a golden duck. Sen hits the deck hard, on a length and outside off, the ball nips away a bit. Maxwell tries to punch this through covers but gets a thick outside edge to Devdutt Padikkal at first slip, takes at a good height. Kuldeep Sen is on a Hat-trick.
Glenn Maxwell walks out to bat.
6.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! The skipper goes now! Kuldeep Sen strikes in his first over. Short of a length and outside off. Faf du Plessis tries to take the aerial route as he slaps this but fails to get the required elevation. Jos Buttler at covers, inside the ring, hops a little, and holds onto it. Rajasthan controlling things at the moment.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Full ball, outside off, du Plessis leaves it alone.
5.6 overs (0 Run) DROPPED! Hard chance though! Tossed up again, around off. Patidar hammers it to the left of Ashwin who gets his hand out but fails to stick in his hand. Was hit really hard.
5.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, tucked through mid-wicket for a single.
5.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! Tossed up, around off, du Plessis shuffles across and lofts it straight over long off for a biggie.
5.3 overs (0 Run) On the pads, it is hit to square leg.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and outside off, du Plessis punches it but finds the cover fielder.
5.1 overs (0 Run) A full ball, outside off, pushed to covers. Daryl Mitchell slips there but does well to stop it.
