Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (1 Run) Very full this time, around off. Riyan Parag drills it down to long on for a single. He gets off the mark!
9.5 overs (0 Run) Full again, around middle and leg. Riyan Parag presses forward and defends it out.
9.4 overs (0 Run) A fuller ball, tosses it up, on middle. Riyan Parag blocks it out.
Riyan Parag is the new man in.
9.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! KNOCKED HIM OVER! Wanindu Hasaranga strikes and gets rid of the Rajasthan skipper now, he was looking threatening! A fuller ball, quicker through the air, a googly, around off. Sanju Samson once again goes for the reverse-sweep but he misses as the ball turns in and knocks the off pole over!
9.2 overs (0 Run) A quicker ball, outside off, a fuller ball. Sanju Samson looks to reverse-sweep this but he misses.
9.1 overs (1 Run) Loopy ball, around middle and off, a low full toss. Daryl Mitchell steps down and knocks it down to long on for a single.
Drinks! Rajasthan were in big trouble but Sanju Samson has done really well to step up and do the repair work. Daryl Mitchell is playing his first match so he needs time. Bangalore are in a good position and will look to control the middle phase.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Mohammed Siraj hits the deck hard this time, outside off. Sanju Samson leaves it alone.
8.5 overs (0 Run) Lovely stop! On a length, outside off. Sanju Samson dabs it towards backward point. Wanindu Hasaranga dives to his left and makes an excellent stop there. No run taken!
8.4 overs (1 Run) Length delivery, around middle and off. Daryl Mitchell miscues his pull shot towards mid on. Single taken!
8.3 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Sanju Samson opens the face of the bat and guides it towards third man for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Angling in, tad shorter, around middle. Sanju Samson shows the full face of the bat and blocks it out.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Swing and a miss! Outside off, on a length. Sanju Samson stays in his crease and looks to cut this away but he misses.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Sanju Samson pushes it towards deep cover for a single. 16 runs off the over!
Mohammed Siraj is back into the attack.
7.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Shorter ball, down the leg side. Sanju Samson leaves it alone. Wide called!
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter and quicker, around middle and leg. Daryl Mitchell knocks it towards mid on and takes a single.
7.4 overs (1 Run) This one comes in with the angle, on the pads. Sanju Samson flicks it towards square leg for a single.
7.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! High and handsome! A replica of the previous one! This time it is higher and has cleared the man with ease! Another fuller delivery, spinning away a tad, around middle and off. Sanju Samson makes room and smashes it over long off for another biggie.
7.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Up and over! A fuller ball, around off. Sanju Samson makes room and tonks it juts over the man at long off.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter, attacking the stumps, full in length. Sanju Samson reverse-sweeps it towards the fielder at backward point.
Shahbaz Ahmed is back on.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Another yorker delivery, around middle, slower this time at around 111 clicks. Sanju Samson flicks it towards mid-wicket and takes a single. He retains the strike!
6.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker-length delivery, around off. Sanju Samson drives and finds the fielder at mid off.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle. Daryl Mitchell works it away through square leg for a single.
6.3 overs (2 Runs) Angling in on a length, around middle and off. Daryl Mitchell shuffles across and clips it towards deep square leg for a brace.
6.2 overs (1 Run) On a length now, around middle and off. Sanju Samson pushes it away towards long on for a single.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller ball, darting it on the pads. Daryl Mitchell flicks it towards fine leg for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) Back of a length, outside off, quicker. Sanju Samson drives it towards cover. Rajasthan are 43 for 3 at the end of the Powerplay!
5.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around off, a wrong'un. Sanju Samson pushes it towards cover.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Quiicker, flatter, full and on middle. Sanju Samson leans and blocks it out.
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! KABOOM! A loopy delivery now, slower through the air, outside off. Sanju Samson hits it inside-out over extra cover for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Quicker, outside off, a googly. Sanju Samson blocks it out.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Sanju Samson gets off the mark in style! A shorter ball, a leg break, outside off. Sanju Samson hangs back and punches it past cover-point for a boundary.
