Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Kuldeep Sen is up for a chat. He says that he fell down in the nets and due to that, he missed out in between. Adds that he was watching the first innings and he saw the ball was gripping and Samson told him to bowl with variations. Tells that the chat was just to bowl on a good length.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says it is a similar pitch as the last game, with inconsistent bounce. Says 130 was a par score but dropped catches made it difficult. Adds that the basics of cricket weren't there, the top 4 need to bat throughout but they failed. Adds that, on Kohli opening, they discussed it before the match and great players go through this type of phase and they know, he is a fantastic cricketer and he hopes he gets his confidence soon.
Rajasthan loves batting first it seems! Losing the toss is surely a blessing in disguise for Rajasthan! This is now the third consecutive game that they have successfully defended. They had over 200 runs on the board in the previous two games, but this time they had just over 140 runs. It's been an exceptional bowling performance from Rajasthan! It all started with Prasidh Krishna grabbing the wicket of Kohli and then Kuldeep Sen following up with back-to-back wickets and from there on it was all going down hill for Bangalore. Rajasthan did well to pick up wickets at regular intervals and with that, they kept mounting the pressure on the opposition. Ravichandran Ashwin grabbed 3 wickets in his spell, while Kuldeep Sen ended with 4 wickets by his name. Rajasthan have won this royal affair and have moved to the top of the table.
Bangalore did make a change at the top-order and got Virat Kohli to open the batting. But that did not work in their favour. They lost 4 wickets in the first ten overs for just 58 runs! Shahbaz Ahmed and Wanindu Hasaranga did play a few lusty blows and might have given a slight ray of hope to Bangalore but they perished and could not carry on till the end. Riyan Parag went on to score over 20 runs after he was dropped in the penultimate over in the first innings and that probably has made the difference here. A tough loss for Bangalore in the end.
A comfortable victory for Rajasthan! Yes, you read that right! Rajasthan have defended the lowest total of this season and have come out on top comfortably. Batting woes for Bangalore continue and they have now lost two games in a row, while Rajasthan have won their third consecutive game and moved to the top of the table!
19.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! That's it! On a length and on middle. Patel hits it straight in the hands of Riyan Parag at long on who takes his fourth catch of the innings. Rajasthan win by 29 runs.
19.2 overs (0 Run) Touch short and on middle. Patel stands tall and steers it to backward point.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and outside off. Patel looks to pull but misses.
Kuldeep Sen will bowl the final over of the match.
18.6 overs (1 Run) Flight again, on middle. Patel hits it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted ball, on off. Patel looks to heave but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
18.4 overs (0 Run) Flatter, outside off, staying low. Patel flat bats it to long on but does not take any run.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle. Patel keeps it out.
18.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Tossed up, outside off, spinning away more. Patel swings and misses.
18.2 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Touch short and outside off. Patel clears his front leg and slams it over cow corner for a biggie.
18.1 overs (0 Run) Tossed up, angling around middle and leg. Patel looks to sweep but misses. An appeal for LBW but might be going down.
17.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball now, on middle. Josh Hazlewood tries to ramp it away but misses. Prasidh Krishna is appealing but the umpire is quick to give his cap back and end the over.
17.5 overs (0 Run) A low full toss, outside off, pushed to covers.
Josh Hazlewood is the last man in.
17.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Prasidh Krishna picks up his second wicket. Short of a length and around off. Siraj looks to pull but gets a leading edge to third man. Kuldeep Sen is standing very fine and takes it easily.
17.3 overs (0 Run) Short in length and angling on middle. Siraj looks to pull but misses.
17.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed! This is full and outside off. Siraj opens the face of the bat and drives it to point for a boundary.
17.1 overs (0 Run) On a length and on middle. Siraj hops and tucks it on the pitch.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Short ball, outside off. Patel looks to hook it away but misses. 42 needed in 18 balls.
16.5 overs (1 Run) Full and on the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
Mohammed Siraj comes to the crease now.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT AND BOWLED! Short of a length, on middle. Hasaranga looks to pull but gets a top edge, the ball balloons up and Kuldeep Sen takes an easy catch. Not much ground to cover for Sen.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Length and outside off. Hasaranga hits it aerially and towards deep point for a brace.
16.2 overs (2 Runs) Brilliant fielding by Trent Boult! A length ball, outside off. Hasaranga smashes it hard to deep cover. Boult runs from deep point and puts in a big dive to stop it. Saves a couple.
16.1 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Easy pickings! A length ball, down the leg side. Hasaranga helps it on its way to fine leg for a boundary.
15.6 overs (1 Run) Floated and on middle. Hasaranga looks to work on the leg side but gets a leading edge to backward point for a single.
15.5 overs (1 Run) On the pads, it is flicked to deep square leg for a single.
Harshal Patel is the new man in.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Riyan Parag is having a really good day! Three catches so far! This is short and outside off, slower as well. Shahbaz Ahmed tries to break the shackles as he looks to go big but mistimes it completely. Hits it in the air and to mid off, Riyan Parag runs in from the deep and takes another superb catch.
15.3 overs (1 Run) Flatter and angling on off. Hasaranga punches it to deep cover for one.
15.2 overs (0 Run) Around off, pushed to covers.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Hasaranga knocks it to covers.
15.1 overs (1 Run) NOT OUT! Wide! This is full and down the leg side. Hasaranga leans and looks to flick but misses. Samson collects the ball and clips the bails off in a flash. He appeals but the replay shows the batter had his foot down all the time.
