Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
19.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! BANG! An excellent finish from Riyan Parag!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle. Riyan Parag pulls it towards deep mid-wicket. No single taken!
19.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! HIGH AND HANDSOME! He gets to his fifty in style! A fuller ball, outside off. Riyan Parag launches this one over cover for a biggie! An important innings from Riyan Parag!
19.3 overs (2 Runs) Much fuller now, around middle. Riyan Parag drags it with the inner half of his bat towards deep square leg for a brace.
19.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Connects this one! Back of a length, around middle. Riyan Parag pulls it in the gap between deep square leg and deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.1 overs (0 Run) Slower ball, shorter, around middle and leg. Riyan Parag looks to pull this but he misses.
18.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, around middle and leg. Riyan Parag tucks it towards deep square leg for a single.
18.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! In the air.. and just over! A length ball, outside off. Riyan Parag looks to pull this but the ball goes off the outside edge just over the leaping fielder at short third man for a boundary.
Yuzvendra Chahal walks out now.
18.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! RUN OUT! A risky single but Prasidh Krishna wanted Riyan Parag on strike! A length ball, around middle. Prasidh Krishna miscues his pull towards mid-wicket. and he scampers across to the other end. Suyash Prabhudessai collects the ball, runs toward the non-striker's end, and breaks the stumps. Prasidh Krishna is well out his crease.
18.3 overs (0 Run) Swing a miss! On a length, outside off. Prasidh Krishna looks to slash this away but he misses.
18.2 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! Wanindu Hasaranga puts down a dolly! A shorter ball, around off. Riyan Parag pulls this but he gets a top edge towards mid-wicket. Wanindu Hasaranga gets under the ball and takes it but the ball pops out of his hand. A single taken!
18.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Top shot! A fuller ball, outside off. Riyan Parag slams it over extra cover for a biggie!
17.6 overs (0 Run) Angling in on a length, around middle. Prasidh Krishna looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on the pads.
17.5 overs (1 Run) On a length, around middle. Riyan Parag tries to flick this but he gets a leading edge towards away from point for a single.
17.4 overs (1 Run) PUT DOWN! A length ball, around off. Prasidh Krishna stays in his crease and looks to block this but he gets an outside edge back to the keeper. Dinesh Karthik jumps to his left, he gets to the ball but fails to hold on to the catch. The ball rolls towards third man and the batters take a single.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Outside off, length ball. Riyan Parag cuts it past point. Single taken!
17.2 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Prasidh Krishna dabs it towards point and takes a single.
Prasidh Krishna comes in.
17.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Another one bites the dust! A top catch from Virat Kohli! A slower ball, on a length, around middle. Trent Boult makes room and drags it with the inner half of his bat towards short mid-wicket. Virat Kohli dives to his left and takes a stunning catch.
Harshal Patel is back on.
16.6 overs (1 Run) Pitches it up, around middle. Trent Boult makes room and pushes it towards cover. Single taken!
16.5 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, around middle and off. Riyan Parag knocks it towards mid on and rotates the strike.
16.4 overs (1 Run) Slower this time, on a length, outside off. Trent Boult shuffles across and dabs it towards backward point for a quick single.
16.3 overs (2 Runs) Length delivery, around middle and off. Trent Boult backs away and slashes it towards deep cover for a brace.
16.2 overs (0 Run) On a length again, around middle. Trent Boult makes room and pushes it back to the bowler.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Good-length delivery, around middle and leg. Riyan Parag flicks it towards deep mid-wicket for a single.
15.6 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, around middle and leg. Trent Boult works it away towards mid-wicket.
15.5 overs (1 Run) Much fuller now, around middle. Riyan Parag presses forward and taps it towards point for a single.
15.4 overs (1 Run) DROPPED! A very tough chance though! A low full toss, around middle. Trent Boult heaves it towards short mid-wicket. Virat Kohli there dives to his left, gets his hand to it but fails to grab it. A single taken.
Trent Boult walks out.
15.3 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Wanindu Hasaranga grabs his second wicket now and Rajasthan have lost their sixth wicket. This is a huge wicket! Shimron Hetmyer walks back for a timid score. A googly, fuller ball, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer gets down and sweeps this one but the ball goes off the top edge high towards deep mid-wicket. Suyash Prabhudessai there takes a good catch.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Back of a length, outside off. Shimron Hetmyer pushes it off the back foot towards sweeper cover for a brace.
15.1 overs (0 Run) A googly, fuller ball, arounnd off. Shimron Hetmyer pushes it back to the bowler.
