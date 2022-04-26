Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Who walks out?
11.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! c Riyan Parag b Ravichandran Ashwin.
11.3 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Suyash Prabhudessai cuts it towards backward point and takes a single.
11.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller, outside off, a carrom ball. Suyash Prabhudessai taps it towards point.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Leg bye. Shout for LBW, and the umpire says no! Rajasthan opts for a review! A fuller ball, spinning away, around off. Suyash Prabhudessai hangs back and tries to block this but he misses and gets hit on his back pad. No bat involved there, confirms UltraEdge! Ball Tracking shows that was missing the stumps! The on-field decision stands! The ball deflects off his pads and goes towards third man the batters also sneak in a leg bye!
Review time! Rajasthan take a review for LBW! UltraEdge shows no bat there. Ball Tracking shows umpire's call on impact and the wickets are missing.
10.5 overs (3 Runs) Tosses it up, fuller ball, outside off. Shahbaz Ahmed drives it towards sweeper cover. Devdutt Padikkal fumbles there and the batters take three runs. Shahbaz Ahmed dives to make his ground.
10.4 overs (1 Run) Shortish ball, a leg breaker now, around middle. Suyash Prabhudessai pushes it towards mid-wicket and takes a single.
10.3 overs (0 Run) A googly now, full, around off. Suyash Prabhudessai pushes it straight down the ground. The ball goes onto hit the stumps at the non-striker's end.
10.2 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, tosses it up, on middle. Suyash Prabhudessai presses forward and defends it out.
10.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! A shorter ball, on the pads. Shahbaz Ahmed looks to flick but he misses and gets hit on his pads. The ball rolls towards the leg side and the batters sneak in a leg bye!
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 11.4 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 145, are 66/5. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.