Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
14.6 overs (1 Run) Around off. Hetmyer punches it to sweeper cover for a single. 100 up for Rajasthan.
14.5 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Hetmyer stands tall and taps it to cover.
14.4 overs (0 Run) Full again, at 137clicks, outside off. Hetmyer looks to push but misses.
14.3 overs (0 Run) Full, angling cross, outside off. Hetmyer looks to drive but misses.
Strategic break! Bangalore continues to remain on top. Sanju Samson did fire a bit in the middle and but they made sure he did not go on till the end. Rajasthan have lost half their side now, Riyan Parag has looked in fine touch and he will be hoping he carries on. He will be accompanied by Shimron Hetmyer at the other end, who has been in good form as well.
14.2 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Mitchell was struggling, really struggling. This is full and around off,, not enough pace there. Mitchell again tries to go big again but fails to power. Hits it straight to Glenn Maxwell at long on who takes it with ease.
14.1 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, bit of inward shape. Mitchell looks to go downtown on the leg side but misses.
13.6 overs (1 Run) A floated ball, on middle. Mitchell punches it to deep mid-wicket for a single.
13.5 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off, cut away to deep point for a single.
13.4 overs (1 Run) On the pad, it is hit to deep square leg for a single.
13.3 overs (0 Run) Quicker this time, outside off. Mitchell tries to reverse sweep it but misses.
13.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on off. Mitchell punches it back to the bowler.
Glenn Maxwell comes into the attack.
13.1 overs (1 Run) Flatter, around off from around the wicket. Parag drops it to point for a quick single.
12.6 overs (1 Run) Full and on off, pushed to long off for a single.
12.5 overs (1 Run) Fuller and outside off. A single as this is hit to long on.
12.4 overs (1 Run) Around off. Riyan turns it to long on for a single.
12.3 overs (0 Run) Short of a length and on off, at 131 clicks. Parag looks to pull but hits with the higher part of the bat and to mid off. The ball goes on a bounce.
12.2 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off. Mitchell steps across and turns it to long on for a single.
12.1 overs (1 Run) Length and outside off, Parag cuts it aerially and to deep point for a single.
11.6 overs (1 Run) A googly, around middle. Parag waits and works it to square leg for a single.
11.5 overs (1 Run) On middle, it is hit to deep mid-wicket for a single.
11.4 overs (1 Run) Touch short and outside off. Parag chops it to gully for a sharp single.
11.3 overs (1 Run) Slower again, full and on off. Mitchell nudges it to mid-wicket for a single.
11.2 overs (1 Run) Tossed up, on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) On the pads, tucked to short fine leg for a single.
11.1 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and down the leg side. Mitchell leaves it.
10.6 overs (1 Run) Short and outside off. Mitchell cuts it to point and runs across for a quick single. He has to make with a big dive.
10.5 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Parag pushes it back to Ahmed who fails to stop it. A single.
10.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Muscled! Tossed up, on off. Parag hammers it straight back to Ahmed who tries to get his hand on it but that was hit with venom. A boundary.
10.3 overs (1 Run) Slower through the air and outside off. Mitchell slaps it to deep cover for a single.
10.2 overs (1 Run) Touch short and drifting around off. Parag mistimes his push to mid-wicket for a single.
10.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Fuller and on off. Parag clears his front leg and heaves it over cow corner for a biggie.
