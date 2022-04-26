Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
4.6 overs (0 Run) No run.
4.5 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
4.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Not from the middle of the bat but the ball races away to the fence! A fullish ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis drives it wide of mid off. Jos Buttler dives to stop the ball but he fails to do so. Boundary!
4.3 overs (1 Run) On a length, outside off. Rajat Patidar stays in his crease and guides it towards third man for a single.
4.2 overs (1 Run) Bye! A shorter ball, outside off, some extra bounce there as well! Sanju Samson hops, gets his gloves to the ball, but fails to stop it. A single taken!
4.1 overs (1 Run) Leg bye! An appeal for LBW, but not given! A length ball, nipping in a tad, on the pads. Rajat Patidar looks to flick this but he misses and gets hit on his thigh pad. The ball rolls towards point and the batters sneak in a leg bye! That was probably pitching outside leg, height might have been the issue as well!
3.6 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna drops it short again, around middle and leg. This time Faf du Plessis ducks underneath it.
3.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! CRUNCHED! A shorter ball, around off. Faf du Plessis picks up the length, and pulls it over mid-wicket for a cracking boundary.
3.4 overs (0 Run) Length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis leans and pushes it towards cover.
3.3 overs (1 Run) Back of a length, outside off. Rajat Patidar steers it down to third man and rotates the strike.
3.2 overs (2 Runs) Good-length delivery, around middle. Faf du Plessis works it away through square leg. Yuzvendra Chahal chases it and the batters take three runs. But, hang on, Rajat Patidar has taken a short run. Only two runs are given!
3.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, full in length. Faf du Plessis drives it towards cover. No single there!
2.6 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller, outside off. Faf du Plessis pushes it towards cover and takes a single.
2.5 overs (0 Run) Good-length delivery, outside off. Faf du Plessis taps it towards point.
2.4 overs (0 Run) On a length, around the fifth stump line. Faf du Plessis leaves it alone.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Faf du Plessis opens his account with a boundary! Length ball, outside off. Faf du Plessis punches it through cover for a cracking boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) On a length, around off. Faf du Plessis blocks it out.
2.1 overs (0 Run) Outside off, fuller ball, shaping away. Faf du Plessis leaves it alone.
1.6 overs (0 Run) Length delivery, around middle. Rajat Patidar defends it out. A successful first over from Prasidh Krishna!
1.5 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around middle. Rajat Patidar blocks it out.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Prasidh Krishna draws first blood! Virat Kohli's poor form continues! Another well-directed short ball, around middle. Virat Kohli tries to pull this but he gets a faint edge onto his helmet. The ball lobs up towards point. Riyan Parag runs forward and pouches it safely. An early breakthrough for Rajasthan! Virat Kohli walks back with a smile on his face.
Rajat Patidar walks out at number 3.
1.4 overs (1 Run) Wide! Too short on this occasion, outside off. Virat Kohli looks to pull this but he bails out in the end. Wide called!
1.3 overs (0 Run) Prasidh Krishna pitches it up again, outside off. Virat Kohli drives it and finds the fielder at mid off.
1.2 overs (0 Run) Shorter ball, outside off. Virat Kohli leaves it alone.
1.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball, around off. Virat Kohli leans to drive but he gets an inside edge back onto his pads.
Who will bowl from the other end? It is Prasidh Krishna.
0.6 over (1 Run) Another edge! Fuller, outside off. Virat Kohli looks to push at it but he gets an inside edge, past the keeper. Single taken! 9 runs off the first over!
0.5 over (4 Runs) EDGED AND FOUR! On a length, outside off. Virat Kohli looks to cut this away, but he gets an inside edge away from the stumps, towards fine leg for a boundary. Luck is with Virat for now!
0.4 over (4 Runs) FOUR! Virat Kohli gets off the mark in style! Another fuller ball, around middle and leg. Virat Kohli flicks it past mid-wicket for a boundary. Virat Kohli and Bangalore are up and running!
0.3 over (0 Run) CLOSE! A fuller ball, on the pads. Virat Kohli flicks it aerially and the ball lands just short of Daryl Mitchell at square leg.
0.2 over (0 Run) Back of a length, around middle. Virat Kohli taps it towards mid-wicket off the back foot.
0.1 over (0 Run) Trent Boult begins with a length ball, tailing back in, around middle. Virat Kohli blocks it out.
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 5.3 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 145, are 30/1. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.