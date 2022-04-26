Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals from Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
3.1 overs (0 Run) No run.
2.6 overs (0 Run) A in-nipper, it lands outside off. Buttler shuffles across and looks to work on the leg side but misses. The ball lobs on the off side and Ashwin is hurling across for a quick run but was sent back. Josh Hazlewood does not have a pop at the bowler's end.
2.5 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Ashwin cuts it late to third man for a single.
2.4 overs (1 Run) On a length and outside off. Buttler punches it through cover-point for a single.
2.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edged and runs! Dinesh Karthik is not happy! A length ball, just outside off. Buttler looks to punch but gets an inside edge and to the left of Karthik who fails to stop it. A boundary.
2.2 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle. Buttler blocks it out solidly.
2.1 overs (0 Run) A huge shout for LBW but not given. A length ball, outside off, it nips and shapes back in sharply. Buttler comes down the track and looks to flick but gets hit high on the pads.
Josh Hazlewood comes into the attack. He replaces Shahbaz Ahmed.
1.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Two in a row! A length ball, outside off. Ashwin punches it to covers where the fielder dives but to no avail as the ball was placed beautifully there. A boundary.
1.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Ashwin gets off the mark with a boundary! Fuller ball, on middle. Ashwin leans and flicks it through mid-wicket for a boundary.
Ravichandran Ashwin walks out to bat at number 3.
1.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! LBW! Padikkal is given out for LBW! He takes the review straight away. UltraEdge shows no bat there. Ball Tracking shows three reds and the on-field decision stays. Bangalore celebrates as they get Padikkal for a timid score. The go-to-delivery for any bowler. A yorker, around middle and leg. Padikkal misses his flick and gets hit on the pads. An appeal and up goes the finger. Looked plumb to the naked eye but not sure why Padikkal took it upstairs. Eventually, he walks back after taking a review.
1.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, outside off, this one nips away just. Padikkal looks to defend but gets beaten on the outside edge.
1.2 overs (0 Run) On a length and outside off. Padikkal tries to play down the ground but gets a bottom edge to the keeper.
1.1 overs (6 Runs) SIX! What a shot! This is full and around off. Padikkal stays back and lofts it beautifully over long off for a biggie.
Who will bowl from the other end? Mohammed Siraj it is!
0.6 over (0 Run) This one comes with the angle, around off. Buttler looks to push but gets an inside edge onto the pads.
0.5 over (2 Runs) Fuller ball, way outside off. Buttler drives it wide of long off for a couple of runs.
0.4 over (1 Run) Touch fuller and on middle. Padikkal drills it to long on for a single. He is underway as well.
0.3 over (0 Run) Slightly short and down the leg side. Padikkal nudges it to square leg.
0.2 over (0 Run) Tossed up, on middle. Padikkal leans and tucks it to mid-wicket.
0.2 over (1 Run) Wide! Flatter but down the leg side. Padikkal leaves it alone.
0.1 over (1 Run) Flatter and around off. Buttler punches it through covers for a single. Rajasthan are underway.
We are ready for action! The umpires are out in the middle. Bangalore players are seen in a huddle before they take their positions on the field. Jos Buttler and Devdutt Padikkal will open the batting for Rajasthan. Shahbaz Ahmed will begin the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Mike Hesson is down for a chat. He says that they moved quickly from the previous games, it's one of those games where they don't analyze much and just move on. Mentions that he is pretty pleased with their overall performances and they have had highs and lows so far, but it's about being more consistent. Mentions that when they have discussions they do not discuss the forms of players and Virat has plenty of experiences and a good game is just around the corner for him.
Sanju Samson, the skipper of Rajasthan, says they would've liked to bowl first as looking at the conditions but they are happy to bat first and hope to do the job. Says Buttler is helping the team and youngsters and he has been incredible so far. Informs there are two changes. Mentions their aim is to put the best foot forward and he feels they have done a good job so far.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that they are going to bowl first, they are looking to exploit it. Mentions that this is a competition of many games, it does not matter whether they win by many runs or lose by many runs, they should just have to get to the play-off. Adds that they have one change Rajat Patidar comes in for Anuj Rawat which means Virat Kohli will open the innings. Concludes by saying that it's a new day and a new game and they want to do well.
Rajasthan (Playing XI) - Jos Buttler, Daryl Mitchell (In for Karun Nair), Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (C/WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen (In for Obed McCoy), Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Faf du Plessis (C), Virat Kohli, Rajat Patidar (In for Anuj Rawat), Glenn Maxwell, Suyash Prabhudessai, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (WK), Harshal Patel, Wanindu Hasaranga, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj.
TOSS - Bangalore have won the toss and they have elected to BOWL first!
PITCH REPORT - Deep Dasgupta is down near the pitch. He says that this is the pitch that was used where Kolkata had chased down 160 when Pat Cummins played that blinder of an innings. Adds that it looks quite green and seamers might get help, but it's abrasive under the grass which means that it could grip and it's a two-paced wicket. Traditionally it's been a chasing ground.
Honestly, Rajasthan have been the most prolific team around this season, with the top scorer, Jos Buttler, and the highest wicket-taker, Yuzvendra Chahal in them. They do look like a solid team and will fancy a win here against Bangalore who were demolished by Hyderabad in their last match. They will be itching to bounce back with a solid performance and will hope that Virat Kohli breaks the shackles and find some form. If you look at the last few battles between these two, it is Bangalore who dominates the chart. This one promises to be an exciting match. Stay tuned for the toss and other updates.
Hello and a warm welcome to the coverage of match number 39 where Bangalore will meet Rajasthan. The last time these two met earlier, it was the team from South who won the clash. Will they do the double or Rajasthan will take the revenge? We will find out.
... MATCH DAY...
A dedicated team of experts bring you live score, live cricket score, live match update on Sports.NDTV.com. After 3.3 overs, Rajasthan Royals are 29/1. The live updates of Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard is also available. It is the perfect platform to follow your favourite teams in Indian Premier League 2022. Keep a track on your favourite batsmen and bowlers through Indian Premier League 2022 today match, ball by ball commentary, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals live score, Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Rajasthan Royals scorecard. Follow the excitement of the Indian Premier League 2022 on Sports.NDTV.com as you can follow live match updates and live cricket score through our platform.