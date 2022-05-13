Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
9.6 overs (2 Runs) This is outstanding running from these two! Slower again, on a length and on off. Patidar tucks it with soft hands to mid-wicket. He calls for two and comes back with a sprint.
9.5 overs (1 Run) On off, on a length, Glenn drills it to long on for a single.
9.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Cut away! A length ball, outside off, was on the slower side. Maxwell waits a bit before he cuts it through point for a boundary. The 50-run stand comes up!
9.3 overs (2 Runs) Short in length and on middle, it is pulled away to deep backward square leg for a couple of runs. Good work by Kagiso Rabada in the deep.
9.2 overs (1 Run) Outside off, on a length, Rajat drags it to wide long on for a single.
9.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Maxwell works it to deep cover for a single.
Strategic break. It's been an action-packed first 9 overs of the chase. Bangalore started brightly but their charge got punctured by three quick wickets. Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar have started the rescue mission with their partnership. 31 runs came off the last two overs and Bangalore are putting up a strong fight in this big chase. 126 runs needed in 66 balls. Rishi Dhawan is back into the attack.
8.6 overs (0 Run) Outside off, it is dabbed to short third man. 31 runs from the last two overs.
8.6 overs (1 Run) Wide! Brar tries to stay away from the arc and puts it way outside off. Left alone by Patidar for a wide.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! 12 so far from the over! Drops it short and outside off. Rajat Patidar slaps it hard and through covers for a boundary.
Oh dear, an old man in the crowd is hit on his head. Hoping, he is fine.
8.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Bangalore have started to unleash now! This is flatter and just around off. Patidar hangs back and smacks it over long on for a maximum.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Floated, on a length and outside off. Maxwell cuts it to deep point for a single.
8.2 overs (1 Run) Touch fuller and around off, it is hit to long on for a single.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Fuller ball on middle. Patidar looks to heave but gets an inside edge onto his pads.
Bowling change. Harpreet Brar (2-0-18-0) returns to bowl his third over.
7.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! 18 off this over and Bangalore eagerly wanted a big one! Tossed up, full and just outside off. Glenn Maxwell switch-hits it all the way over deep cover for a maximum.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Flatter ball, on middle, tucked away to square leg for a single.
7.4 overs (6 Runs) SIX! These two love to play spin! Too full from Chahar, in the slot. Patidar gets on his knee and slog-sweeps it over mid-wicket for a biggie.
7.3 overs (1 Run) Around off, it is pushed to long off for a single.
7.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Much needed one! This is full and around off. Maxwell reverse-hits it over short third man for a boundary.
7.1 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle. Maxwell punches it to covers.
Change in bowling. Rahul Chahar is ready to bowl his leggies.
6.6 overs (3 Runs) Three taken! Pitched up, outside off. Maxwell drives it through covers. Agarwal, from long off, runs across and puts in a big dive to stop the ball. His momentum though takes him over the rope and the ball also starts to roll away towards the fence. Mayank Agarwal shows great athleticism and presence of mind as he quickly recovers, jumps over the fence and then touches the ball to pull it back in. Saves one.
6.5 overs (1 Run) On a length and on the pads. Patidar chips it uppishly and to deep mid-wicket for a single.
6.4 overs (1 Run) Full ball, outside off, a bit of away swing there. Maxwell wrists it off the inner edge, in front of square on the leg side, for a single.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Full and outside off, pushed to long off for one more.
6.2 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, around off. Patidar pulls it to the left of the deep square leg fielder and the batters come back for a brace.
6.1 overs (1 Run) Length ball, outside off. Maxwell punches it to sweeper cover for a single.
5.6 overs (0 Run) A bumper to end the Powerplay and Patidar sits under it. Bangalore are reeling at 44 for 3 at the end of the first six overs. 166 runs needed in 84 balls.
5.5 overs (0 Run) Short in length and on off. Rajat blocks it back to Rabada.
5.4 overs (1 Run) On middle, fuller, eased down to long on for a single.
5.3 overs (0 Run) Too full and on middle. Maxwell makes room and drives it to cover.
5.2 overs (1 Run) Risky single! Short of a length and around off. Patidar defends under his eyes. The ball drops near the off stump and rolls behind. The batters run across for a single.
5.1 overs (1 Run) A length ball, outside off. Maxwell looks to defend but it goes off the splice and to backward point for a single.
