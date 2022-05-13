Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
8.6 overs (1 Run) 1 run.
8.5 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky!
8.4 overs (0 Run) Shout for an lbw! Not given. Floated delivery, full and around middle, Jonny Bairstow walks down the track but fails to flick. He is hit on the pads but the umpire turns down the appeal.
8.3 overs (1 Run) Quicker one, full and on middle, eased down to long on for a single.
8.2 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around leg, Liam gets back and helps it to short mid-wicket.
8.1 overs (0 Run) Floated and full, around off, pushed off the front foot to covers.
7.6 overs (0 Run) Bowls it short and outside off, Jonny gets back to cut but under-edges it on one bounce to the keeper. DK gets his body behind the ball and makes the stop.
7.5 overs (1 Run) Shahbaz continues to fire it in, full and on middle, it's knocked down to long on for a run.
7.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Bang! Very full, around leg, Liam Livingstone uses his feet and clubs it down the ground for a boundary at long on.
7.3 overs (2 Runs) Wonderful bowling! Shahbaz Ahmed senses the charge from the batter and dishes it out full and wide outside off. Liam Livingstone chases and drags it off the inner edge. Luckily for him, it beats the stumps and goes past the keeper. Two runs.
7.2 overs (1 Run) Flatter and fuller again, on off, Jonny Bairstow pushes it down to long off for one.
7.1 overs (1 Run) Fuller and around off, driven through covers for a single.
Will Mohammed Siraj bowl another over? Nope, Shahbaz Ahmed will replace him.
6.6 overs (1 Run) Quicker and shorter, on off, Liam punches it down to long off and opens his account with a single.
6.5 overs (0 Run) Flighted and full, around off, driven to covers.
Liam Livingstone walks out to the middle.
6.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Wanindu Hasaranga wins the battle of the Lankans. Flights this one up and lands it full and outside off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa finds the room to free his arms and attempts to go inside-out over the cover region. But the ball spins away to take the outside edge and Harshal Patel takes a decent catch at short third man. Bangalore will need to keep chipping away at the wickets as Punjab bat deep and have some dangerous batters in their ranks.
6.3 overs (1 Run) Loopy and full, around off, Jonny uses his feet and drills it down to long on for one.
6.2 overs (1 Run) Drags his length short, around off, Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes back and pulls it to deep mid-wicket for a run.
6.1 overs (0 Run) Flatter and around off, defended off the back foot to the off side.
Change in bowling! Wanindu Hasaranga is into the attack.
5.6 overs (6 Runs) SIX! A flat hit! Back of a length, around off, Jonny Bairstow camps back and muscles it in front of square on the leg side. Yet another biggie from the bat of Jonny and Punjab have raced to 83/1 in the Powerplay - the best score by any team this season!
5.5 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Flicked away in style to reach his 9th fifty in the Indian T20 League, off just 21 balls. Fuller in length, around leg, Jonny Bairstow picks it off his pads and effortlessly dismisses it over square leg.
5.4 overs (0 Run) Misses out! A length ball, around middle and leg, skidding off the surface, Jonny rocks back to heave but misses.
5.4 overs (1 Run) A high full toss, around middle, Bairstow pulls it down to deep square leg and turns down the single. Reason - It's a no ball for height and Jonny wants to take the Free Hit!
5.3 overs (6 Runs) SIX! Smashed! A harmless delivery, short and outside off, Jonny Bairstow latches onto it and powers it over long on for a biggie.
5.2 overs (0 Run) Lands it on a length and outside off, it's pushed to covers.
5.1 overs (4 Runs) SAFE! And it's FOUR! Siraj comes up with a cracking yorker, around middle and leg, Bairstow tries to dig it out but misses and is hit on the back leg. The ball deflects towards third man and finds the fence. There is an appeal but the finger stays down. Faf du Plessis has decided to review the decision. The third umpire is having a look. UltraEdge takes some time to load and then shows that there is an inside edge. Jonny is safe and he gets FOUR!
