Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings Live Score Ball by Ball, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Live Updates of Today Match between Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Check commentary and full scoreboard of the match.
Faf du Plessis, the skipper of Bangalore, says that it was a good score and praises the batting of Jonny Bairstow who put pressure on the Bangalore bowlers. Feels that 200 was a par score on this pitch. Mentions that they lost wickets in a cluster and that didn't help them. On Virat Kohli finding different ways to get out, du Plessis replies that Virat is seeing the lighter side of his dismissals and Faf feels that it's all about how you stay positive and motivated. He is pleased with the way Virat Kohli is handling everything and hopes that a big score is around the corner. Shares that they have a little bit of break and they will try to forget this loss and put all their energy into the next game which will be a must-win for them. Adds that one more net session won't make you a great player and it's all about a strong mindset. Feels they are a very good team but this evening they didn't do the execution part right.
Stay tuned for the interviews...
This victory was set up by the power duo from England - Jonny Bairstow and Liam Livingstone. The former put on a show in the Powerplay and the latter navigated through the middle overs and provided Punjab with a strong finish. The overall bowling was decent and Kagiso Rabada stood out with a 3-fer. Rishi Dhawan and Rahul Chahar also did an impressive job.
It was a daunting task for Bangalore in the chase, and the start from them was bright and breezy. Virat Kohli looked in fine form, but his stay was too short. Three wickets fell in quick succession for Bangalore, and soon all the momentum got sucked away from their corner. Maxwell and Patidar threatened for a short while, but they both departed in the space of three balls and things unravelled quickly after that. A big defeat at this stage would have an adverse effect on Bangalore's NRR.
The victory was needed, the victory is achieved, and Punjab's campaign this season stays afloat! It was a clinical bowling show from them despite being put under pressure by Glenn Maxwell and Rajat Patidar for a brief period. Punjab will be delighted with this success as it can boost their morale.
19.6 overs (1 Run) A length ball, on middle. Siraj looks to pull but bottom-edges it to long on for a single. Punjab win by 54 runs!
19.5 overs (0 Run) Shorter and on middle. Siraj swings and misses.
19.4 overs (1 Run) Angles it on leg, Josh Hazlewood makes room but inside-edges it to short fine leg for a single.
19.3 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Full ball, slower and in the slot. Josh Hazlewood swings across the line and sends it to deep mid-wicket for a boundary.
19.2 overs (1 Run) A slower delivery, fuller and on middle. Siraj drives it to deep cover. The ball bounces awkwardly in front of Harpreet Brar but he does well to keep it away from the fence. A single.
19.1 overs (1 Run) Attempts a yorker, on middle, Josh pushes it to mid off and runs for a quick single.
18.6 overs (0 Run) This is outside off and it is the slower one. Siraj throws his bat at it but misses.
18.5 overs (0 Run) Full ball, way outside off. Siraj shuffles across and attempts to scoop it but misses.
18.4 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Edgy! Fuller ball, on middle. Siraj again swings his bat and this time gets an outside edge to third man for a boundary.
18.3 overs (0 Run) A length ball, on top of off. Siraj backs away and frees his arms but fails to connect.
18.2 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, Hazlewood ramps it to deep backward point. Well short of the fielder. A single.
18.1 overs (0 Run) OUT! CAUGHT! Outstanding catch from the skipper! This is full and around off. Patel looks to go downtown but mistimes it completely and the balloons in the night sky. Mayank Agarwal runs across to his left from the cover region and takes a tumbling catch. This will help Punjab's NRR a lot.
17.6 overs (0 Run) A short ball, on middle and Siraj bends his back but fails to hoick it away
17.5 overs (0 Run) Singh angles a yorker, on middle. Siraj can only dig it out on the off side.
17.4 overs (2 Runs) A length ball, outside off. Siraj strokes it to deep point, wide of the fielder and they take two.
17.3 overs (1 Run) Short in length and outside off, slapped to deep point for a single.
17.2 overs (1 Run) Another yorker and this time Siraj helps it away to third man for a single.
17.1 overs (1 Run) A slower yorker, on middle. Patel squeezes it to point for a single.
16.6 overs (0 Run) Flatter and on off. Siraj keeps it out on the off side.
16.5 overs (0 Run) Full, outside off, turning away. Siraj leans to defend but misses.
16.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Brilliant from Brar in the deep! Tossed up, on middle, spinning away as well. Hasaranga gets on his knee to slog-sweep and hits it pretty well. Harpreet Brar at deep mid-wicket judges the flight perfectly and catches it. His momentum was dragging him over the ropes so he lobs it over, comes back in and completes the catch. The third umpire wants to check and it was quite tight but Harpreet Brar never touched the fence. Punjab have been excellent on the field. Mohammed Siraj is in next.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Too full and on middle. Patel smacks it past the bowler to long on for one more.
16.3 overs (1 Run) Wide! Full and outside off, Patel leaves it for a wide.
16.2 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Tossed up, outside off, turning away. Patel throws his bat and the ball goes off the splice and over point and races to the fence.
16.1 overs (1 Run) Short and wide, spinning away, Hasaranga hits it to deep cover for a single.
15.6 overs (4 Runs) FOUR! Streaky! On a length and outside off. Patel looks to go big but gets an outside edge and it races away to third man for a boundary.
15.6 overs (2 Runs) TWO WIDES! A slower bouncer, on middle. Hasaranga ducks. The ball bounces in front of the keeper who fumbles to collect and it deflects to fine leg. A single taken.
15.5 overs (0 Run) A yorker, around off. Hasaranga jams it out to point.
Wanindu Hasaranga is the new batter.
15.4 overs (0 Run) OUT! TAKEN! Ahmed goes now and that should be the game for Punjab! Short of a length, outside off and Rabada rolls his fingers on it. Ahmed looks to cut but gets a thick outside edge to point and Bhanuka Rajapaksa takes yet another simple catch.
15.3 overs (2 Runs) Short of a length and on middle. Ahmed slaps it over the leaping bowler. The long on fielder comes across and the batters take a couple. The TV umpire checks for a short run but Ahmed looks fine.
15.2 overs (2 Runs) Length ball, outside off at 118 clicks. Ahmed swings but gets an outside edge to third man for a couple of runs.
15.1 overs (0 Run) Tad short and around leg. Ahmed pulls without looking at the ball and gets hit near his hips. A dot ball to start!
Match Reports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
- Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings: IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score, Live Score Of Today's Match on NDTV Sports
Follow the Indian Premier League 2022 live cricket score on Sports.NDTV.com. After 20.0 overs, Royal Challengers Bangalore, chasing a target of 210, are 155/9. Get live score, ball by ball commentary and much more. Keep track of Indian Premier League 2022 today match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings. Everything related to Royal Challengers Bangalore and Punjab Kings match will be available on Sports.NDTV.com. Stay updated with Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings live score. Do check for Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Punjab Kings scorecard. You can get scorecard updates, match related facts. Get quick live updates with ads, Sports.NDTV.com, which is the perfect destination for live cricket score.